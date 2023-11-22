Volpara Health ushers in new era of breast imaging at RSNA 2023

Volpara software and research paves the way for automated, optimized and personalized care

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection and prevention of cancer, will showcase its latest software advancements at the Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting, November 26-29, 2023 (South Hall, Booth #2780).

Volpara's enhancements to its software portfolio embrace the meeting's theme of "Leading Through Change." The company's Risk Pathways® solution helps providers shed the one-size fits all approach to cancer screening by using their existing EHR such as Epic® or mammography system workflows like Volpara's Patient Hub™ to assess a patient's a risk of developing multiple forms of cancer. This comprehensive cancer risk assessment software capitalizes on the opportunity of mammography and wellness appointments to personalize care. Volpara's Analytics™ software is expanding automation of more EQUIP reporting and ACR accreditation compliance tasks to save time, reduce audit stress and eliminate the stacks of binders that have long plagued mammography departments. The software's proven AI algorithms for positioning, compression, radiation dose, and breast density assessment optimize the ability to deliver high-quality mammograms across locations, speed new technologist training, and minimize the hassle of recalls and retakes.

"Healthcare's future is automated, optimized and personalized," says Volpara CEO, Teri Thomas. "Clinical demands are increasing, personalized medicine has arrived, and staffs are shrinking. The Volpara AI-powered solutions on display at RSNA excel at automating manual, time-consuming and subjective tasks to help providers and patients thrive in this new era."

Volpara is a proven leader in AI and the vendor of choice for leading healthcare institutions. As Microsoft's Healthcare and Lifesciences Partner of the Year, Volpara recently achieved the milestone of deidentifying and analyzing more than 100 million mammography and tomosynthesis images.

Several studies from Volpara research partners and users will be featured at RSNA:

Impact of AI software on repeat and recall rates

A study from the Department of Radiology, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, "Impact of Artificial Intelligence-driven Quality Improvement Software on Mammography Technical Repeat and Recall Rates" has been published by RSNA in Radiology: Artificial Intelligence ahead of the conference. It highlights the increases in overall quality score and the proportion of images meeting target compression pressure due to the use of Volpara® Analytics™.

"This study highlights the potential for AI in revolutionizing what has traditionally been a very manual process, by providing continuous mammography image quality feedback to technologists on an unprecedented scale." noted lead study author Dr. Eby.

Outcomes of breast MRI in high-risk screening program

The Elizabeth Wende Breast Center will report on the outcomes of five years of high-risk screening with supplemental MRI and genetic testing. The scientific poster shows that using Volpara Risk Pathways and Volpara density assessment software can lead to better outcomes through implementing risk assessment in a large community-based program.

Study author, Dr. Stamatia Destounis, noted, "Our research found that for the women that got genetic testing, risk assessment evaluation and had the MRI … those women actually ended up having breast cancers that were smaller and the burden of tumor was a lot less."

Experience with AI for individualized technologist training

Two prospective studies from Kettering Health will be presented that demonstrate the effect of personalized training informed by AI image quality assessment on mammography quality and technologist satisfaction.

The study "Objective improvements in mammography image quality following individualized breast positioning training informed by artificial intelligence," found a 4 % increase in overall mammography quality after technologists received a one-day hands-on positioning training session from Mammography Educators that was tailored to objective performance measures from Volpara Analytics.

A second study, "Technologist experience implementing a mammographic image quality improvement program using automated artificial intelligence-based software," assessed satisfaction levels of technologists using Volpara Analytics, finding that 87% were satisfied or very satisfied. Furthermore, 87% responded that they frequently implemented changes that improved ergonomics and more than 45% reported that their confidence in communicating with patients increased due to the use of Volpara Analytics.

To see the latest software advancements from Volpara visit Booth #2780

About Volpara Health (ASX: VHT)

Volpara Health makes software to save families from cancer. Healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions. Our AI-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression, and dose. In an industry facing increasing staffing shortages, our software streamlines operations and provides key performance insights that support continuous quality improvement.

Volpara is the preferred partner of leading healthcare institutions around the world. Our software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists, impacting nearly 17 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. Volpara holds the most rigorous security certifications and numerous patents and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, the Company has raised A$132 million. With an office in Seattle, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com .

