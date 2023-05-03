Volpara highlights cancer risk assessment, breast density assessment and mammography quality software at SBI 2023

Volpara improves efficiency, accuracy and quality of the whole mammogram process

LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection of cancer, is attending the 2023 Society of Breast Imaging annual symposium, May 4-7 in Maryland. The company will be showcasing how breast care professionals can use its software to quantify cancer risk and provide personalized care planning as well as help improve efficiency, accuracy and quality of the whole mammography process.

Advanced cancer risk assessment

Using Volpara Risk Pathways™ healthcare providers can use their existing EHR such as Epic® or mammography system workflows like Volpara's Patient Hub™ to assess a patient's a risk of developing multiple forms of cancer. This broad cancer risk assessment capability adds value to the entire health system by capitalizing on the opportunity of mammography appointments to personalize and coordinate care without disrupting workflow.

Karmanos Cancer Institute recently began using Risk Pathways to form personalized patient care plans in the imaging center for use across specialties in the health system:

"With Volpara, we're assessing the patient's total health. We can use this tool to identify women with an increased lifetime risk of other cancers, such as lung, ovarian and colorectal cancer," said Natasha Robinette, M.D., radiologist and clinical service chief of imaging at Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit. "Based on their risk, we can guide these women to appropriate screening for early detection of additional cancers and counsel them on preventative measures and impactful wellness changes."

Going beyond the FDA's density inform rule

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a federal regulation requiring all women to be notified—with standard language—of their breast density in mammography results letters. Volpara Thumbnail™ goes the extra mile—beyond simply informing—to help patients understand their own breast density with image and educational content-enhanced results letters.

Southtowns Radiology in Buffalo, NY is an impressive imaging center choosing to go further than the required language in their letters to encourage adherence to imaging recommendations.

"Using Volpara Thumbnail in our mammography results letters gives us the opportunity to educate patients about their own level of breast density, what that means and if they should consider supplemental screening," said Diana Iglewski, ARRT(R)(M), Director of Clinical Care & Women's Imaging at Southtowns Radiology. "A lot of people are visual learners so when we give them their letter showing them their own mammogram images—they love it."

Consistent mammography quality across locations

Radiologists are in short supply and often don't have enough time. Volpara Analytics™ offers breast imagers time savings in EQUIP reporting, increases confidence in exam quality, and reduces recalls when reading across sites.

All of University of Utah's nine locations—including a mobile van—get immediate feedback from Volpara that provides quality coaching from a distance.

"Having Volpara Analytics to help improve and maintain quality on a daily basis is one of the best investments a breast center can make," said Laurie Fajardo, MD, MBA, FACR, FSBI.

To learn more about cancer risk assessment, breast density assessment and education, or image quality, visit Volpara at SBI booth #307.

About Volpara Health (ASX: VHT)

Volpara Health makes software to save families from cancer. Healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions. Our AI-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression, and dose. In an industry facing increasing staffing shortages, our software streamlines operations and provides key performance insights that support continuous quality improvement.

Volpara is the preferred partner of leading healthcare institutions around the world. Our software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists, impacting nearly 17 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. Volpara holds the most rigorous security certifications and numerous patents and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, the Company has raised A$132 million. With an office in Seattle, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com.

