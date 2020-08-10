Volpara Showcases Intelligent Breast Cancer Screening Platform at AHRA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Solutions will spotlight the Volpara®Platform™, a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence and software tools that improve breast cancer detection, at the Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA) 2020 virtual conference on August 11-13.

The VolparaPlatform clinical decision support tools enable radiologists to make informed and timely decisions about a patient's need for supplemental imaging and/or genetic testing as part of personalized breast care. Volpara®Scorecard+™ software provides three key patient risk insights, including:

Breast density. Volpara ® Density ™ software uses artificial intelligence (AI), physics and imaging data to provide radiologists with an automated, objective, volumetric breast density assessment.

Volpara Density software uses artificial intelligence (AI), physics and imaging data to provide radiologists with an automated, objective, volumetric breast density assessment. Short-term risk. Transpara ® software by ScreenPoint Medical uses AI to automatically assign each screening mammogram a score from 1 to 10. Exams with a high score are more likely to contain breast cancer.

Transpara software by ScreenPoint Medical uses AI to automatically assign each screening mammogram a score from 1 to 10. Exams with a high score are more likely to contain breast cancer. Lifetime risk. Volpara®Risk™ software captures patient information through a simple, easy-to-use interface. VolparaRisk uses that information, along with the VolparaDensity score, to calculate a woman's lifetime risk of developing breast cancer using the Tyrer-Cuzick Breast Cancer Risk model (TC8).

"Our vision is to offer each woman a personalized screening regimen for the earliest detection of breast cancer based on her breast density, risk factors and hereditary testing. Using Volpara's AI-driven, automated breast density to implement a risk-stratified screening program, we have seen tremendous compliance to screening schedules," reports Leigh Loughran, Operations Manager Medical Imaging at Rome Memorial Hospital, Rome, New York.

In addition to Scorecard, VolparaPlatform supports clinics with continuous image quality improvement and workflow productivity tools. These include:

Volpara ® Live! TM software analyzes ideal patient positioning, radiation dose and compression in real time to provide actionable feedback. If needed, the technologist can use the recommendations to retake the image immediately, to ensure image quality and to reduce call backs.





Live! software analyzes ideal patient positioning, radiation dose and compression in real time to provide actionable feedback. If needed, the technologist can use the recommendations to retake the image immediately, to ensure image quality and to reduce call backs. Volpara ® Enterprise™ software provides a full view of productivity at the technologist, room, department, and enterprise level. This includes tracking the number of studies per day, time of day, and study duration per room. The software also calculates and monitors the dose delivered to patients to ensure that the equipment is performing safely.





Enterprise™ software provides a full view of productivity at the technologist, room, department, and enterprise level. This includes tracking the number of studies per day, time of day, and study duration per room. The software also calculates and monitors the dose delivered to patients to ensure that the equipment is performing safely. Aspen ® Breast mammography reporting and patient tracking software streamlines workflow by customizing reports and patient letters to include the radiologist's recommendations based on imaging studies and the results of breast cancer risk models including TC8. Aspen Breast now provides the option of generating medical necessity letters for insurance pre-authorizations for supplemental screening and testing procedures.

"Healthcare is always going to be a human-centered business. Our goal is to mesh the best of technology with the best of human." said Dr. Lloyd McCann, CEO, Mercy Radiology, Auckland, New Zealand. "We want to enable our providers with the best technology so they can spend more time connecting with patients."

About Volpara Solutions

Volpara's advanced technology platform combines with the healthcare provider's expertise to provide a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, our platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The VolparaPlatform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking, and validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry. For more information, visit http://www.volparasolutions.com.

