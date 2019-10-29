Volpara Solutions Announces Expansion of its Medical Advisory Board

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Solutions, an industry leader in cancer screening workflow, today announced the expansion of its global Medical Advisory Board. Comprised of leading breast imaging experts and researchers from around the world, the Medical Advisory Board members will provide external clinical and scientific expertise to advance Volpara's mission to help each breast care team detect cancers earlier.

"Built on a scientific foundation, Volpara has always collaborated with leading researchers and clinicians. Formalizing our Medical Advisory Board allows us to bolster our clinical research program and focus product development on simplifying the cancer screening workflow so that radiologists can spend time improving the patient experience," said Monica Saini MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer, Volpara Solutions.

The Volpara Medical Advisory Board includes:

Joseph Russo , MD , Section Chief of Women's Imaging at St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem, PA , the region's only Breast Center of Excellence. Dr Russo has extensive experience in 3D mammography, automated breast ultrasound, breast MRI as well as numerous biopsy techniques and is currently developing screening protocols based on personalized risk and breast density.

, Section Chief of Women's Imaging at St. Luke's University Health Network in , the region's only Breast Center of Excellence. Dr Russo has extensive experience in 3D mammography, automated breast ultrasound, breast MRI as well as numerous biopsy techniques and is currently developing screening protocols based on personalized risk and breast density. Winifred Leung , MD is medical director for Santa Barbara Women's Imaging Center in Santa Barbara, CA. As a board-certified diagnostic radiologist with fellowship training in women's imaging, Dr. Leung specializes in all aspects of breast imaging and intervention with a particular interest in breast MRI. She is on the advisory board for the Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance and participated in the national Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) trials conducted by U-Systems.

is medical director for Santa Barbara Women's Imaging Center in As a board-certified diagnostic radiologist with fellowship training in women's imaging, Dr. Leung specializes in all aspects of breast imaging and intervention with a particular interest in breast MRI. She is on the advisory board for the Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance and participated in the national Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) trials conducted by U-Systems. Bruce Schroeder , MD of Carolina Breast Imaging Specialists in Greenville, North Carolina , is recognized as a leader in breast imaging and has trained over 1000 radiologists in 3D mammography. Dr Schroeder also participates in teaching and research through his appointments at the Brody School of Medicine and UNC Chapel Hill .

of Carolina Breast Imaging Specialists in , is recognized as a leader in breast imaging and has trained over 1000 radiologists in 3D mammography. Dr Schroeder also participates in teaching and research through his appointments at the Brody School of Medicine and . Dr Mary Rickard MBBS , BSc(Med)(HonsII), DRACR, DDU, MPH, RANZCR, Consultant Radiologist, BreastScreen NSW. In 2015, Dr Rickard was elected a Life Member of the Royal Australian College of Radiologists (RANZCR) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the College and to the profession. Dr Rickard has consulted with breast screening and diagnostic training programs across South East Asia , including Singapore , Indonesia , Malaysia , Thailand , Japan and most recently Mongolia .

, BSc(Med)(HonsII), DRACR, DDU, MPH, RANZCR, Consultant Radiologist, BreastScreen NSW. In 2015, Dr Rickard was elected a Life Member of the Royal Australian College of Radiologists (RANZCR) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the College and to the profession. Dr Rickard has consulted with breast screening and diagnostic training programs across , including , , , , and most recently . Athina Vourtsis , MD, PhD, Radiologist and President of the Hellenic Breast Imaging Society in Greece , has worked in breast health for twenty years and has published more than 38 papers in Greek and international scientific medical journals. In 2012, Dr Vourtsis founded the Hellenic Breast Imaging Society (HBIS) in which she remained President until July 2016 . Dr. Vourtsis currently serves as European Liaison for DenseBreast-info.org.

PhD, Radiologist and President of the Hellenic Breast Imaging Society in , has worked in breast health for twenty years and has published more than 38 papers in Greek and international scientific medical journals. In 2012, Dr Vourtsis founded the Hellenic Breast Imaging Society (HBIS) in which she remained President until . Dr. Vourtsis currently serves as European Liaison for DenseBreast-info.org. Dr. Kiyoshi Namba is Director of the Breast Cancer Center at Hokuto Healthcare Group in Japan . He is a practising surgeon who also advises on optimal breast healthcare system setups and works on the advisory board of several major companies.

Visit Volpara Solutions during RSNA at booth #4770 in the South Hall, McCormick Convention Center to learn more about our cancer screening platform.

About Volpara Solutions

Volpara Solutions is the wholly owned sales and marketing arm of Volpara Health Technologies Limited of New Zealand. Available in most markets where breast cancer screening is commonplace, VolparaDensity provides an objective volumetric measure of breast density from both digital mammography and tomosynthesis data. VolparaEnterprise is a suite of quantitative breast imaging tools for personalized measurements of density, patient-specific x-ray dose, breast compression, breast positioning, and other factors designed to provide critical insight for breast imaging workflow. VolparaLive! provides technologists with real-time decision support at the point of care to assess image quality. For more information, visit www.volparasolutions.com.

