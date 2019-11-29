Volpara Solutions Applauds the DENSE Trial Results on Breast Cancer Screening

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Solutions, Inc., an industry leader in cancer screening workflow, announced today its support of the DENSE trial and the positive results published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The DENSE trial, spanning an eight-year period, is the first randomized controlled study on the clinical utility of breast MRI supplemental screening for women with extremely dense breasts. Volpara provided the Dutch researchers, led by epidemiologist Professor Carla van Gils of the University Medical Center Utrecht, with the VolparaDensity software used to automatically and objectively assess breast density in the DENSE trial. Results show that women with extremely dense breast tissue above a Volpara volumetric breast density (VBD%) of 15.5%, which correlates to the densest BI-RADS® category, could benefit from MRI supplemental screening.

"Volpara is thrilled to see these results," stated Ralph Highnam, PhD, founder and CEO of Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. "The evidence from this study is quite clear: using VolparaDensity to automate the assessment of breast density as a triage to breast MRI screening resulted in a remarkable reduction in interval cancers."

"Taking time to carefully conduct this randomized controlled trial has led us to a point where we see a path for reducing the number of late-stage cancers, and possibly metastatic cancers, found in the dense breast population, where the sensitivity of mammography is more limited," said Professor van Gils. "One of the strengths of our trial was the use of fully automated and volumetric measurements of mammographic density. I would like to thank Volpara for supporting our work over these many years."

"As a radiologist in the New Zealand breast screening program, addressing interval cancers is a priority, given their aggressive nature and poor prognosis," said Dr. Monica Saini, Chief Medical Officer of Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. "The work of Professor van Gils and her colleagues provides a clear template for how organized screening programs can use VBD% to triage women who are at greatest risk of developing interval cancers. By identifying these women for intervention, we can reduce the emotional, physical, and financial costs of breast cancer."

Dr. Highnam continued: "Women all over the world should benefit from the work of Professor van Gils and her colleagues. I am pleased that Volpara has been a long-term partner in this effort, as it fits perfectly with our mission to Save Families from Cancer."

About Volpara Solutions

Volpara Solutions is the wholly owned sales and marketing arm of Volpara Health Technologies Limited of New Zealand. Available in most markets where breast cancer screening is commonplace, VolparaDensity provides an objective volumetric measure of breast density from both digital mammography and tomosynthesis data. Volpara®Enterprise™ software is a suite of quantitative breast imaging tools for personalized measurements of density, patient-specific x-ray dose, breast compression, breast positioning, and other factors designed to provide critical insight for breast imaging workflow. The Volpara®Live!TM system provides technologists with real-time decision support at the point of care to assess image quality. Aspen® Breast is an advanced patient tracking and radiology reporting system for breast imaging. For more information, visit www.volparasolutions.com.

BI-RADS® is a registered trademark of the American College of Radiology (ACR).

SOURCE Volpara Solutions, Inc.

