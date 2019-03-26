Volpara Solutions Expands Relationship with GE Healthcare

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Solutions announced today the launch of an expanded agreement enabling the worldwide distribution of its industry-leading VolparaDensity software by GE Healthcare.

Now installed in more than 35 countries, the VolparaDensity clinical application analyses mammograms using machine learning to provide radiologists with automated, objective, and volumetric breast density assessments and a breast density category shown to correlate to BI-RADS 4th and 5th Editions. With more than 100 peer-reviewed papers and more than 250 publications, VolparaDensity is the most clinically validated breast density assessment software in the world. It is CE-marked and cleared by the FDA, Health Canada, and the TGA.

Having an objective and validated measure of breast density allows providers to deliver personalized breast care to their patients by easily identifying women with dense breasts. Such women have an increased risk of developing breast cancer and are also at a greater risk of having a cancer go undetected using conventional 2D and 3D mammography. Since dense breast tissue and cancer appear white on a mammogram, women with dense breasts may benefit from additional screening such as that delivered by the GE Invenia® Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS). ABUS has been shown to find small, invasive cancers missed by mammography.

"We have had a very productive partnership with GE over the past several years," said Mark Koeniguer, CCO and President, Volpara Solutions. "We are thrilled to expand our agreement beyond the US market, working with GE Healthcare to offer customers a well-researched and widely adopted breast density assessment tool to help them deliver excellent breast health care. Providing an accurate and consistent assessment of breast density is becoming increasingly important to identify women at high risk of developing breast cancer."

"We are excited to expand access to VolparaDensity as part of our product portfolio," stated Luke Delaney, General Manager of Automated Breast Ultrasound at GE Healthcare. "Now, our customers outside the US will also have access to a proven technology that will help them identify women who may benefit from a supplemental screening modality, such as the Invenia ABUS."

Joseph P. Russo, MD, Section Chief of Women's Imaging at St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem, PA, said: "There are still certain signs of breast cancer that are best seen on a mammogram, which is why the Invenia ABUS is used in addition to mammography. ABUS screening helps find cancers hiding in dense tissue. Accurate density measurements and quality imaging are very important in breast cancer detection. I encourage women to learn their breast density, understand their risk, and talk to their healthcare providers to get the personalized healthcare they need."

About Volpara Solutions

Founded with the goal of helping radiologists give women the most accurate information possible regarding their breast health, Volpara Solutions is the wholly owned sales and marketing arm of Volpara Health Technologies Limited of New Zealand. Available in most markets where breast cancer screening is commonplace, VolparaDensity provides an objective volumetric measure of breast density from both digital mammography and tomosynthesis data. Volpara®Enterprise™ software is a suite of quantitative breast imaging tools for personalized measurements of density, patient-specific x‑ray dose, breast compression, breast positioning, and other factors designed to provide critical insight for breast imaging workflow. The Volpara®Live!™ system provides radiographers with a real-time decision support at the point of care to assess image quality. For more information, visit www.volparasolutions.com.

SOURCE Volpara Solutions

