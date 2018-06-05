Volpara Solutions Launches Enhanced Volpara®Positioning™ Software Featuring New Approach to Standardizing Mammographic Image Evaluation

VolparaPositioning software automates the assessment of patient positioning by assigning mammographic studies into Perfect, Good, Moderate, and Inadequate (PGMI) categories. While visual PGMI assessment has been adopted by a number of international screening programs, it is subjective and open to observer variability. Also, quality control of mammographic positioning has not been standardized.

The vPGMI Standard utilizes volumetric data to perform a complete automated assessment of positioning on every mammogram, providing an objective quality assessment to help reduce observer variability, provide technologists with critical performance feedback, reduce technical recalls, and improve clinical performance.

"An analysis of 1 million studies from North America, Australia, and Asia shows that less than half the images are rated Perfect or Good, which may be due to lack of consistent feedback to technologists about their work," said Monica Saini, MD, MS, Consultant Diagnostic Radiologist. "In fact, the FDA attributes most clinical image deficiencies and most failures of accreditation to poor positioning, which the FDA's EQUIP initiative seeks to address. VolparaEnterprise software, together with VolparaPositioning, provides technologists with actionable feedback that can advance image quality over time and improve the clinical usability of each mammogram."

Volpara Solutions will demonstrate VolparaPositioning at the 2018 American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) Educational Symposium in Las Vegas, June 21-22, 2018. For more information on the vPGMI Standard, visit Volpara Solutions at ASRT (Booth #27) or download Volpara's vPGMI whitepaper.

About Volpara Solutions

Founded with the goal of helping radiologists give women the most accurate information possible regarding their breast health, Volpara Solutions is the wholly owned sales and marketing arm of Volpara Health Technologies Limited of New Zealand. Available in most markets where breast cancer screening is commonplace, Volpara®Density™ software provides an objective volumetric measure of breast density from both digital mammography and tomosynthesis data. VolparaEnterprise software is a suite of quantitative breast imaging tools for personalized measurements of density, patient-specific x-ray dose, breast compression, breast positioning, and other factors designed to provide critical insight for breast imaging workflow. For more information, visit www.volparasolutions.com.

