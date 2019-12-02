Volpara Solutions Showcases End-to-End Cancer Screening Workflow at RSNA

Volpara will showcase its Aspen® Breast reporting and tracking software, designed to streamline workflow, optimize facility operations, and support personalized care. In addition to patient letters and procedure reports for referring physicians, Aspen Breast will now provide the option of generating medical necessity letters for insurance pre-authorizations. These reports can be configured to include the radiologist's recommendations based on imaging studies and the results of breast cancer risk models including the Tyrer-Cuzick version 8 model.

In addition, Aspen Breast combined with Volpara®Enterprise™ software expands access to patient, workflow, and image-quality analytics. Integration of Aspen Breast with VolparaEnterprise provides new capabilities to support EQUIP and ACR accreditation, including new reports that include Lead Interpreting Physician (LIP), Interpreting Physician (IP), and BI‑RADS® assessment data.

"We are excited to showcase the integration of VolparaEnterprise with Aspen Breast," said Mark Koeniguer, Chief Commercial Officer and President, Volpara Solutions. "We strongly believe this combination will give breast care providers a unique view of the entire patient journey. Facilitating personalized breast care and easier quality compliance is our initial step to unlock the tremendous potential that exists to improve cancer screening and save families from cancer."

VolparaEnterprise is the only solution available that provides a comprehensive assessment of image quality on every mammogram and tomosynthesis exam, including positioning and compression, which the FDA attributes as the cause of most clinical image deficiencies. The software enables facilities to perform rapid quality control checks that help optimize the productivity and efficiency of imaging resources. Additionally, VolparaEnterprise software has been designed to help facilities comply with the FDA's EQUIP initiative.

About Volpara Solutions

Volpara Solutions is the wholly owned sales and marketing arm of Volpara Health Technologies Limited of New Zealand. Available in most markets where breast cancer screening is commonplace, Volpara®Density™ software provides an objective volumetric measure of breast density from both digital mammography and tomosynthesis data. VolparaEnterprise is a suite of quantitative breast imaging tools for personalized measurements of density, patient-specific x-ray dose, breast compression, breast positioning, and other factors designed to provide critical insight for breast imaging workflow. The Volpara®Live!TM system provides technologists with real-time decision support at the point of care to assess image quality. Aspen Breast is an advanced patient tracking and radiology reporting system for breast imaging. For more information, visit www.volparasolutions.com.

BI-RADS® is a registered trademark of the American College of Radiology (ACR).

SOURCE Volpara Solutions

Related Links

http://www.volparasolutions.com

