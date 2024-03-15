Volpara to Showcase AI Software for Breast Centers at NCBC 2024, Including Lunit INSIGHT for Early Detection

Volpara's online customer community reaches 1,000-member milestone

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection and prevention of cancer, will showcase its latest software advancements for breast centers at the 2024 National Consortium of Breast Centers (NCBC) conference, March 15-19 in Las Vegas. Volpara will feature Lunit's INSIGHT™ AI-software for early cancer detection alongside the company's suite of solutions for assessing breast density, evaluating cancer risk, and mammography quality.

"NCBC comes at a time of great change for breast centers with new standards from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a national density inform mandate, and growing clinical demands combined with staff shortages," says Teri Thomas, Volpara CEO. "Success in this new era will require programs to embrace AI-powered solutions to automate, optimize and personalize care for providers and patients to thrive. Finding an AI partner you can trust has never been more important."

Volpara and Lunit join forces

Volpara previously announced it entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement with Lunit®. If the scheme is approved by Volpara shareholders and ultimately implemented, it is expected to be complete in Q2 2024. Regardless of the outcome of the scheme, a distribution agreement allows Volpara to sell Lunit's products immediately and offer a comprehensive suite that uses AI to enhance the mammography journey from screening to diagnosis.

Thriving Volpara customer community

Members of Volpara's Hive, the exclusive digital community for Volpara Health customers, will also gather at NCBC to discuss the latest AI research for breast centers. The Hive recently surpassed 1,000 members from diverse healthcare systems, imaging groups and breast centers, who connect online with peers and Volpara experts to knowledge share, access resources and spread best practices.

Singing River addresses health disparities with Volpara

Tami Hudson, RN, BSN, BHCN, CGRA, Breast Health Navigator, at Singing River Health System will present during the NCBC Clinical Post-Conference: Complexities of High-Risk Breast Care on Tuesday, March 19.

Hudson's presentation will review the clinical impact of making cancer risk assessment standard for every patient receiving a mammogram at four breast centers. The health system is located in a state that often ranks low in health outcomes and health literacy.

Singing River Health System has used Volpara® Risk Pathways® cancer risk assessment software to identify patients at elevated risk who are eligible for breast MRI or genetic testing over the past three years.

"Our comprehensive approach to care involves early identification and tailored support for high-risk patients. Genetic testing is a key tool for us," said Hudson. "Volpara Risk Pathways streamlines the overall process, helping patients receive the care they need for cancer prevention."

To see the latest software advancements for breast centers from Volpara visit Booth #303 at NCBC 2024.

About Volpara Health (ASX: VHT)

Volpara Health makes software to save families from cancer. Healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions. Our AI-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression, and dose. In an industry facing increasing staffing shortages, our software streamlines operations and provides key performance insights that support continuous quality improvement.

Volpara is the preferred partner of leading healthcare institutions around the world. Our software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists, impacting nearly 17 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. Volpara holds the most rigorous security certifications and numerous patents and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, the Company has raised A$132 million. With an office in Seattle, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com.

