Volpara Wins Absolute IT Supreme Scale-Ups Award

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of the annual Tech Pulse event celebrating the launch of the 2020 Technology Investment Network (TIN) Report, Volpara Health Technologies Limited received the Absolute IT Supreme Scale-Ups award — recognition for the company's growth over the past year and its status as a driver of success, culture, and innovation. Volpara was honored with the highest dollar value growth in the 2020 TIN Report.

The Absolute IT Supreme Scale-Ups 2019 are the Next100 companies (ranked between 101-200 in the TIN200) with the largest revenue growth in the past year. Volpara made its debut appearance on the list this year in the first-place ranking, with a revenue growth of $7.6m.

TIN is the leading independent source of information on New Zealand's technology sector, and the 2020 TIN Report saw the addition of seven new entrants on the Absolute IT Supreme Scale-Ups list, including Volpara.

"The collective performance of these top players on TIN's Next100 shows their robustness and ability to scale up in an increasingly challenging global market," said Tracey Johnson, General Manager, Absolute IT, sponsor of the Absolute IT Supreme Scale-Ups 2019. "It's apparent that our newfound digital era has eased the previous constraints of size and distance, and many of our small, agile tech start-up firms have been able to scale up to compete on the global stage."

In the midst of the widespread pandemic, Volpara also took home two awards at the recent Wellington Gold Awards: the Supreme Gold Award and the Cyber Gold Award.

John Milford, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce congratulated the company, saying, "The company is an inspiring example of a local research company commercializing their IP to the benefit of a community in need. This could be the cherry on top of what has been a good year for the tech company as they continue their strong growth around the world and especially in the US, and successfully completed two capital raises over two years. They should be proud of everything they have achieved so far."

These two prestigious awards were presented to the CEO of Volpara, Ralph Highnam, PhD, in front of an audience of 800. During his acceptance speech, Highnam highlighted Volpara's growing presence throughout the US — Volpara now covers over 25% of the US and Volpara's software is used in the screening of more than 10 million women each year. As Highnam emphasized, this is a tremendous step in the company's mission to help eliminate late-stage breast cancer.

About the TIN Report (tin100.com)

The TIN Report is produced by Technology Investment Network with sponsorship from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Absolute IT, BNZ, EY, James & Wells and NZX. The TIN Report is a critical reference for benchmarking the performance of New Zealand's 200 largest globally focused technology companies. The size of the tech industry has grown significantly since 2005 and in recognition of this, TIN sent surveys to approximately 1,000 companies in 2020.

About Technology Investment Network

Technology Investment Network (TIN) is a private company established in 1999 to facilitate the growth of the technology export sector in New Zealand. The company's goal is to contribute to the New Zealand economy by supporting the growth of sustainable, New Zealand-based, global technology businesses. For more information, visit www.tin100.com.

About Volpara

Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry. For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com.

SOURCE Volpara Solutions

