Volpi Capital Invests in CycloMedia Technology

ZALTBOMMEL, Netherlands, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CycloMedia Technology, the leading provider of accurate geospatial imagery-data and data analytics, announces a significant new equity investment in the company by Volpi Capital to support CycloMedia's rapid international growth and the development of new market opportunities.

Founded in 1980 and based in the Netherlands, CycloMedia provides a rich end-to-end B2B geo-data and software platform and has an established presence in the US, Dutch, German and Scandinavian markets. Using proprietary cloud-based technologies, CycloMedia's high accuracy data sets allow governments and enterprises to assess, analyze and measure physical infrastructures, including buildings, roads and other assets, remotely, and on any device. CycloMedia is uniquely global in its ability to deliver its customers actionable insights from geo-data rapidly and at scale.

Based on its unique technology platform and well-established market position in the Netherlands with many long-lasting customer partnerships, CycloMedia has doubled its sales over the last 4 years. In partnership with Avedon Capital Partners, CycloMedia has achieved strong organic expansion in the US (where revenue has doubled annually in the last 2 years) and Germany, starting and scaling local operations successfully. CycloMedia has further invested in its world-leading technology platform, accelerating the scalability of the company by renewing its Content-as-a-Service platform, introducing geo-referenced object databases using object recognition and AI analytics, and developing a next generation capturing system.

"We would like to thank Avedon for supporting us in bringing the company where we are today by entering new markets, investing in new technologies and substantially expanding the organization. At the same time we are very pleased to have Volpi Capital on board, and look forward to working with them as we continue to scale our presence globally," says Frank Pauli, Chief Executive Officer of CycloMedia.

CycloMedia's customer base includes the largest cities in the market where it is active, including New York City, Washington D.C., Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Frankfurt and Stuttgart, many other government customers as well as a growing number of enterprise customers in the utility, construction and engineering as well as real estate and financial vertical markets.

The vision and strategy of CycloMedia will remain unchanged with the new capital partner, and CycloMedia will continue to give its customers the same support and service it has always done. The company plans to accelerate its investments in growth and in further professionalizing its operations, while also creating next generation capturing and sensor systems and most importantly the further investment in Data Analytics capabilities. These will be developed in-house as well as in close cooperation with selected partners, for which CycloMedia will pursue an active partner- and acquisition strategy.

https://www.cyclomedia.com/media/Frank_Pauli_CEO_CycloMedia.jpg

https://www.cyclomedia.com/media/CycloMedia_car_recording_system.jpg

About CycloMedia

Founded in 1980 CycloMedia is a leading international provider of data and software solutions virtualising the outside world accurately on-screen. CycloMedia's customers derive actionable insights from the geo-data platform to power day-to-day decisions remotely and with more accuracy, delivering exceptional ROI. CycloMedia focuses its solutions on tax assessment, asset management, public safety, construction & engineering, utility & transportation and insurance & real estate. CycloMedia employs 140 people and is based in Zaltbommel, the Netherlands, with operations in the US, Germany, and Scandinavia. For more information, please visit http://www.cyclomedia.com/

About Avedon Capital Partners

Avedon is a leading lower mid-market private equity firm in the Benelux and Germany, providing capital in partnership with strong founder/owners or management teams that have distinctive and ambitious growth plans requiring a step change. The Avedon team is located in Amsterdam (NL) and Düsseldorf (GER) with managed assets of over €500 million. Through dedicated sector teams, Avedon seeks opportunities in niches within four sectors: i) Software & Technology, ii) Business services, iii) Industry & Engineering, and iv) Consumer products & Leisure. Throughout the cycles the team has supported 23 growth companies in the fields of strategy, sales growth, human capital, operational improvement and has achieved a strong track record of growth. For more information, please visit http://www.avedoncapital.com/

About Volpi Capital

Volpi Capital is a specialist European lower mid-market private equity firm. Volpi has a thesis-driven approach targeting ambitious businesses using enabling technologies to disrupt traditional B2B value chains. Volpi typically invests €25-75 million of equity in businesses with enterprise values between €50 million and €200 million and seeks to drive transformative growth through international expansion and consolidation. The firm, which was founded in 2017 by Crevan O'Grady and Marco Sodi, closed its first fund (Volpi Capital Fund I) in April 2018 with commitments of €185 million. For more information, please visit http://www.volpicapital.com/

SOURCE CycloMedia

Related Links

http://www.cyclomedia.com

