Volpi Foods Announces Product Launch in Target in Midwest and Southern U.S.

News provided by

Volpi Foods

19 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpi Foods, the fourth-generation family-owned charcuterie company based in St. Louis, is excited to announce its new partnership with Target in the Midwest and Southern U.S. regions. The company's line of high-quality charcuterie products will now be available in Target stores, offering customers a taste of traditional Italian dry-cured meats made with Raised Responsibly Midwest pork and packaged in the Eco-Pack, Volpi's eco-friendly packaging that reduces plastic use by 80%. Plus, Volpi is a WBENC-certified business, the gold standard for women-owned businesses in the U.S.

Continue Reading
Volpi Foods, the fourth-generation family-owned charcuterie company based in St. Louis, is excited to announce its new partnership with Target in the Midwest and Southern U.S. regions.
Volpi Foods, the fourth-generation family-owned charcuterie company based in St. Louis, is excited to announce its new partnership with Target in the Midwest and Southern U.S. regions.
Volpi's line of high-quality charcuterie products will now be available in Target stores, offering customers a taste of traditional Italian dry-cured meats made with Raised Responsibly™ Midwest pork and packaged in the Eco-Pack™, Volpi's eco-friendly packaging that reduces plastic use by 80%. Plus, Volpi is a WBENC-certified business, the gold standard for women-owned businesses in the U.S.
Volpi's line of high-quality charcuterie products will now be available in Target stores, offering customers a taste of traditional Italian dry-cured meats made with Raised Responsibly™ Midwest pork and packaged in the Eco-Pack™, Volpi's eco-friendly packaging that reduces plastic use by 80%. Plus, Volpi is a WBENC-certified business, the gold standard for women-owned businesses in the U.S.

Volpi Foods has been committed to crafting authentic Italian meats using only the finest ingredients for over 120 years. By partnering with Target, the company hopes to introduce its products to a wider audience, while also promoting the use of Raised Responsibly Midwest pork.

"We are thrilled to partner with Target and bring our products to even more customers," said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "Our partnership is a testament to the quality of our meats and the care we put into every step of the production. Joining with Target shows a step in the right direction to give customers the best products possible with a focus on sustainability and high-quality ingredients."

Volpi Foods' Genoa Nuggets, Sliced Genoa Salame, Sliced Traditional Prosciutto, and Sliced Mild Trio will be available in select Target stores in these states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

For more information, visit VolpiFoods.com.

About Volpi Foods

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Team Crier for Volpi Foods
310-274-1072
[email protected] 

SOURCE Volpi Foods

Also from this source

Volpi Foods Wins St. Louis Business Journal's Family Business Awards

Volpi Foods Unveils New Eco-Pack™ That Reduces Plastic in Charcuterie Packaging by 80%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.