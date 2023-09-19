Volpi Foods Announces Product Launch in Target in Midwest and Southern U.S.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpi Foods, the fourth-generation family-owned charcuterie company based in St. Louis, is excited to announce its new partnership with Target in the Midwest and Southern U.S. regions. The company's line of high-quality charcuterie products will now be available in Target stores, offering customers a taste of traditional Italian dry-cured meats made with Raised Responsibly™ Midwest pork and packaged in the Eco-Pack™, Volpi's eco-friendly packaging that reduces plastic use by 80%. Plus, Volpi is a WBENC-certified business, the gold standard for women-owned businesses in the U.S.

Volpi Foods has been committed to crafting authentic Italian meats using only the finest ingredients for over 120 years. By partnering with Target, the company hopes to introduce its products to a wider audience, while also promoting the use of Raised Responsibly™ Midwest pork.

"We are thrilled to partner with Target and bring our products to even more customers," said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "Our partnership is a testament to the quality of our meats and the care we put into every step of the production. Joining with Target shows a step in the right direction to give customers the best products possible with a focus on sustainability and high-quality ingredients."

Volpi Foods' Genoa Nuggets, Sliced Genoa Salame, Sliced Traditional Prosciutto, and Sliced Mild Trio will be available in select Target stores in these states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

For more information, visit VolpiFoods.com .

About Volpi Foods



Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

