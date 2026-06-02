Volpi Foods Expands Foodservice Footprint with Blaze Pizza, Debuting Charcuterie-Forward "Italian Escape" Menu Nationwide

The limited-time menu offering brings Volpi Foods' artisanal, Raised Responsibly™ prosciutto to all Blaze Pizza locations through June 23

ST. LOUIS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpi Foods, a fourth-generation family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie, has brought its artisanal prosciutto to all 250+ Blaze Pizza locations nationwide as part of the limited-time "Italian Escape" menu — the company's latest step in a rapid expansion beyond the grocery aisle. Every cut comes from pigs raised under Volpi's Raised Responsibly™ standard for humane animal care and thoughtful farming practices. The menu, which launched May 6, is available to order through June 23.

Volpi Foods and Blaze Pizza have partnered on the “Italian Escape” menu, featuring artisanal prosciutto available nationwide to all 250+ Blaze locations through June 23.

Volpi has reached more than 3,000 new doors through its partnerships with Blaze and other key accounts, including First Watch and Texas de Brazil. This limited-time menu collaboration underscores Volpi Foods' efforts to meet consumers out of the grocery aisle and into the restaurants where they eat every day.

"At Volpi Foods, we've spent four generations focused on quality and craftsmanship, but we're always thinking about how to bring that to more people in ways that feel relevant today," said Deanna Depke, Director of Sales and Marketing, Volpi Foods. "Blaze was a natural partner. Our Raised Responsibly™ prosciutto—made from humanely raised pork, slow-cured in small batches—deserves to be experienced in an everyday setting, not just a specialty aisle. Together, we're delivering a genuine sense of occasion at an accessible price."

The "Italian Escape" Menu

The lineup features four limited-time offerings across pizza, salad, and dessert formats, priced from $4.95 to $18.95:

Prosciutto Pizza ($12.50): White sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic caramelized onions, and fig glaze with Volpi prosciutto. Available in Large for $18.95.

White sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic caramelized onions, and fig glaze with Volpi prosciutto. Available in Large for $18.95. Prosciutto Pizzetta ($5.95): A smaller-format option with mozzarella, gorgonzola, and Volpi prosciutto

A smaller-format option with mozzarella, gorgonzola, and Volpi prosciutto Strawberry Prosciutto Salad ($11.50): Seasonal strawberries, basil, fresh mozzarella, and Volpi prosciutto with lemon balsamic dressing

Seasonal strawberries, basil, fresh mozzarella, and Volpi prosciutto with lemon balsamic dressing Tiramisu Cup ($4.95): A classic Italian dessert rounding out the full menu experience

The partnership with Blaze reflects a broader shift in how consumers engage with food at restaurants. Knowing who made an ingredient — and that it was made with craft and intention — has become a genuine purchase driver, even in fast casual.

Looking ahead, Volpi Foods will continue to build on this momentum with additional retail and foodservice expansions planned, further strengthening its presence across channels where consumers are increasingly seeking out ingredients they can trust.

ABOUT VOLPI

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie and convenient on-the-go charcuterie snacks sold nationwide. Every Volpi product is slow-cured in small batches using all-natural, minimal ingredients that are always nitrate and nitrite-free and never frozen. Volpi partners only with local farmers who support its Raised Responsibly™ commitment to humane animal care and thoughtful, responsible farming practices. Dedicated to preserving the tradition of dry curing by hand, Volpi continues to operate the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind "fast-fire'd" guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

SOURCE Volpi Foods