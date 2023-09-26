Volpi Foods Introduces New Product: Salami Stix

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth generation, family-owned Volpi Foods, known for its slow-aged meats, has announced a new addition to its line of snacking products, Salami Stix, a delicious, easy-to-eat snack that come in Spicy and Original flavors.

Salami Stix are made with minimal, all-natural ingredients, making them a great snacking solution for people always on the go. With 14 grams of protein per serving and no carbs, Stix are perfect snacks for commuters, athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, or for a lunchbox.

"We are excited to introduce our newest product, Stix, to our customers," said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "Our focus has always been on providing high-quality, all-natural products that use only the best ingredients. Salami Stix are no exception."

Volpi Foods, the most reliable brand of charcuterie, maintains a practical and healthy approach and upholds the highest standards, including a strong commitment to sustainability, even winning a 2023 Mindful Award. Volpi Foods exclusively sources from local Midwest farmers to ensure that every animal comes with their signature Raised Responsibly™ standards. This involves obtaining third-party animal welfare audits so that herds can have comprehensive care from birth to humane harvesting, agricultural biodiversity, the freedom to roam and socialize naturally, and a primarily vegetarian diet. Additionally, all products refrain from using steroids, growth promotants, or gestation crates. Volpi's products are always all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, and made from fresh, never frozen meat. They do not contain nitrates or nitrites. Volpi Salami Stix will be available in grocery stores across the United States in September.

For more information and a nationwide store locator, visit VolpiFoods.com.

About Volpi Foods

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free, and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on InstagramFacebookTikTok and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Team Crier For Volpi Foods
3102741072
[email protected]

SOURCE Volpi Foods

