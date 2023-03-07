Volpi Foods Launches Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles Nationwide

ST. LOUIS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth-generation, family-owned Volpi Foods today announces Uncured Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles, the newest sku to join the company's line of award-winning, premium cured meats. Bold, savory and smoky with heavy notes of sweet paprika, peperoncino flakes, and fennel seed, the new Crumbles are a convenient way to add delicious flavor and texture to meals and are ready-to-go right out of the package. Rolling out to grocery stores nationwide by the summer, they are the perfect additions to pizzas, pastas, quesadillas, salads, soups, sauces and more.

Volpi Foods announces Uncured Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles, the newest sku to join the company's line of award-winning, premium cured meats. Bold, savory and smoky with heavy notes of sweet paprika, peperoncino flakes, and fennel seed, the new Crumbles are a convenient way to add delicious flavor and texture to meals and are ready-to-go right out of the package. Rolling out to grocery stores nationwide by the summer, they are the perfect additions to pizzas, pastas, salads and more.

As the most trusted brand of charcuterie, Volpi Foods has a healthy, no-nonsense approach that demands the highest standards. As a result, all of Volpi's products, including the new Uncured Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles, are always all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, start with fresh, never frozen, meat — and are made without nitrates.

"Our new Uncured Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles make such a delicious pizza topping but they are also really versatile to have on hand in the kitchen for so many other dishes," says Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "We're so excited to hear how people will use our latest product at home and make it their own."

Each 4 oz package of Uncured Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles has an SRP of $5.99. For more information and a nationwide store locator, visit VolpiFoods.com.

About Volpi Foods

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Crier Communications for Volpi Foods

[email protected]

310-274-1072

SOURCE Volpi Foods