Volpi Foods Receives 2023 Mindful Company of the Year Award

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services, and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry

ST. LOUIS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpi Foods, a St. Louis-based, family-owned producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, has been awarded the "Mindful Company Of The Year" award by the 2023 Mindful Awards Program, which received 1,650 nominations in an extremely competitive year. The Mindful Awards program recognizes companies and products that prioritize transparency, fair wages, sustainable business practices, recycled or recyclable materials, and natural or organic ingredients.

Mindfulness influences all aspects of Volpi's business. For example, Volpi is committed to animal welfare and sustainability. Volpi uses Raised Responsibly™ standards to ensure that the animals have natural, free movement and are not kept in gestation crates or given growth hormones. Volpi only partners with Midwestern farms that ensure these practices, works with suppliers to promote a better environment for the animals, and creates a higher-quality product as a result.

Another mindfulness initiative Volpi practices is its innovative approach to waste. The company has introduced innovative products that upcycle scraps, such as its Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles made from the ends of sliced products that have been chopped off. Volpi also has a robust donation program with local St. Louis food pantries. Volpi has even reduced plastic waste by 80% through its pre-sliced line, which is packaged in its new Eco-Pack™ paper-based packing that is FSC certified and derived from responsibly managed forests. Since its launch in 2021, Volpi has diverted over 128 tons of plastic from landfills.

"Volpi Foods' sustainability efforts are exceptional," says Managing Director of Mindful Awards Travis Grant. "The company's commitment to Raised Responsibly pork, Eco-Pack™ packaging, and food waste reduction initiatives are impressive. Volpi is leading the industry and letting consumers know how much the company honestly cares about the future."

"We are honored to receive the 'Mindful Company of the Year' award," adds Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi. "Our goal is to create a better future for generations to come while still providing consumers with the best products possible. This award recognizes our efforts to reduce food waste, increase sustainability, and promote the fair treatment of animals."

For more information about Volpi Foods and the company's award-winning cured meats, visit their website at VolpiFoods.com and for more information about the Mindful Awards Program, please visit MindfulAwards.com.

About Volpi Foods
Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free, and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

