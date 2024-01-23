Volpi Foods Takes Artisan Snacking on the Road

New Snack Cups Marry Taste with Convenience

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth-generation, family-owned Volpi Foods, a leading brand of high-quality charcuterie, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product, Snack Cups. Designed with convenience and health in mind, Snack Cups are the perfect grab-and-go snack for individuals with a busy lifestyle. Available in two flavors, Fontina Cheese with Genoa Salame and Cheddar Cheese with Uncured Pepperoni.

Designed with convenience and health in mind, Volpi Foods Snack Cups are the perfect grab-and-go snack for individuals with a busy lifestyle. Available in two flavors, Fontina Cheese with Genoa Salame and Cheddar Cheese with Uncured Pepperoni

Packed with 13 grams of protein per serving, Snack Cups are a keto-friendly option that will keep you energized throughout the day. Made exclusively using Raised Responsibly™ Midwest Pork, Volpi Foods ensures that every bite is filled with the delicious taste and quality they are known for.

What sets Snack Cups apart is Volpi's commitment to using no nitrates or nitrites and only the very best ingredients. Volpi Foods believes in providing natural and wholesome products that prioritize the well-being of their customers. With Snack Cups, you can enjoy a guilt-free snack without compromising on flavor or nutrition.

"We are thrilled to introduce Snack Cups to our product lineup," said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "We understand the need for convenient, healthy snacks that don't sacrifice taste. Snack Cups provide the perfect balance of protein, flavor, and portability, making them a game-changer for individuals with an active and busy lifestyle."

Ideal for those constantly on the move, Snack Cups are designed to fit perfectly into the cupholder of your car. Whether you're commuting to work, heading to the gym, or simply need a quick pick-me-up, Snack Cups are there and ready for whenever you need them.

Snack Cups are available for purchase at 7-Eleven's nationwide.

For more information and a nationwide store locator , visit VolpiFoods.com .

About Volpi Foods Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Team Crier for Volpi Foods

3102741072

[email protected]

SOURCE Volpi Foods