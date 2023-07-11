Volpi Foods Unveils New Eco-Pack™ That Reduces Plastic in Charcuterie Packaging by 80%

News provided by

Volpi Foods

11 Jul, 2023, 08:39 ET

ST. LOUIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth-generation, family-owned Volpi Foods announces a new Eco-Pack™ for the company's line of award-winning, premium cured meats. The new paper material used in Volpi's Eco-Pack™ is curbside recyclable once separated from its thin liner. Additionally, the shelf life of the Eco-Pack™ packaging is equivalent to that of Volpi's previous plastic packaging, so there is no increase in food waste resulting from the switch to paper-based packaging. Grocery stores nationwide will start carrying the new Eco-Pack™ version this summer.

Continue Reading
The new paper material used in Volpi's Eco-Pack™ is curbside recyclable once separated from its thin liner. Additionally, the shelf life of the Eco-Pack™ packaging is equivalent to that of Volpi's previous plastic packaging, so there is no increase in food waste resulting from the switch to paper-based packaging. Grocery stores nationwide will start carrying the new Eco-Pack™ version this summer.
The new paper material used in Volpi's Eco-Pack™ is curbside recyclable once separated from its thin liner. Additionally, the shelf life of the Eco-Pack™ packaging is equivalent to that of Volpi's previous plastic packaging, so there is no increase in food waste resulting from the switch to paper-based packaging. Grocery stores nationwide will start carrying the new Eco-Pack™ version this summer.

This new packaging takes Volpi's sustainability efforts to the next level with even more plastic reductions. In 2021, Volpi transitioned its entire pre-sliced line to its first Eco-Pack™, which reduced plastic use by 70%. Since this launch, Volpi has diverted over 128 tons of plastic and is now reducing plastic by 80%.

"Our goal is to reduce the use of single-use plastic packaging, and we are proud to have achieved this," says Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "For all of us to do our part in reducing plastic use, we know companies like ours need to make meaningful changes in how we package our products. It's a win-win for consumers; why not buy a delicious product that's in eco-friendly packaging?"

As the most trusted brand of charcuterie, Volpi Foods has a healthy, no-nonsense approach that demands the highest standards including a firm commitment to sustainability, even winning a 2022 Mindful Award. Volpi only sources from local midwest farmers to ensure every animal is Raised Responsibly™. This means securing third-party animal welfare auditing so that herds have agricultural biodiversity, comprehensive care from birth to humane harvest, are fed a primarily vegetarian diet, have the freedom to roam and socialize naturally, and are raised without steroids, growth promotants, or gestation crates. All of Volpi's products are always all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, start with fresh, never frozen, meat — and are made without nitrates or nitrites. 

For more information and a nationwide store locator, visit VolpiFoods.com

About Volpi Foods
Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Team Crier for Volpi
[email protected]
310-274-1072

SOURCE Volpi Foods

Also from this source

John Volpi & Company Recognized as a Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Volpi Foods Receives 2023 Mindful Company of the Year Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.