Volpi Foods Wins St. Louis Business Journal's Family Business Awards

News provided by

Volpi Foods

12 Sep, 2023

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis-based Volpi Foods, a fourth-generation, family-owned dry-cured meat producer, is a winner of the St. Louis Business Journal Family Business Awards. Over four generations of family ownership, the company has had a significant impact on both the St. Louis community and the nation at large, with remarkable growth and change including the start of Raised Responsibly™ Midwest pork and eco-friendly packaging that reduces the use of plastic by 80% along with several new products and continuous innovation. This award recognizes the contributions to the community and to the family business legacy.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the St. Louis Business Journal," said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "For over 120 years, our family has been committed to producing the highest quality dry-cured meats using traditional methods and the finest ingredients. This award is a testament to our dedication and hard work, and we are proud to be a part of the St. Louis community."

Volpi Foods was founded in 1902 by John Volpi, an Italian immigrant who began making dry-cured meats in St. Louis. Today, the company produces a wide variety of cured meats, including prosciutto, and salami, using the same time-honored techniques that John Volpi used over a century ago. The company has grown significantly over the years, but it remains committed to its roots as a family-owned business.

The St. Louis Business Journal Family Business Awards recognize the achievements and contributions of family-owned businesses in the St. Louis region. Volpi Foods was selected for the award based on its longevity, innovation, and commitment to the community.

For more information, visit VolpiFoods.com.

About Volpi Foods
Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

Contact:
Team Crier for Volpi Foods
[email protected]
3102741072

SOURCE Volpi Foods

