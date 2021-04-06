volScout LLC Selects BNY Mellon's Pershing As Its Primary Custodian

Parametric Risk Advisors founders Berggren & Orseck, launched volScout a boutique asset management firm early this year Tweet this

"We are thrilled to count volScout among our clients," said Sean Keenan, director and head of new business development for Advisor Solutions at Pershing. "Our comprehensive set of solutions allows us to deliver unique value to clients. We very much look forward to working with volScout and supporting their ongoing success."

volScout's investment approach focuses on real-time risk management to deliver consistent option overlay returns. volScout will leverage the founders' extensive asset management experience and leading-edge proprietary technology to lead as a premier boutique, discretionary exchange-traded derivatives asset manager and advisor, delivering scalable SMAs, fund-based strategies, and customized solutions for institutions, registered investment advisors, wirehouses, and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

At Parametric Risk Advisors, Brad and Jon built and led the organization that developed and implemented market-leading, risk-managed equity option overlay strategies for some of the most well-known investment institutions, registered investment advisors, wirehouses, and high-net-worth individuals. The team also sub-advised risk-managed 1940 Act funds for several nationally recognized premier fund companies.

Brad Berggren commented, "Our team is excited with this partnership and we see a significant potential to work with Pershing in new and exciting ways as our new firm continues to grow."

At volScout, Jon and Brad are joined by Roger Weber, formerly the CTO at Parametric Risk Advisors, where he oversaw the management and development of its proprietary risk management software.

Jon Orseck commented, "The combination of our proprietary technology and Pershing's demonstrated leadership in custody and clearing will provide execution and operational efficiency to our clients."

volScout offers clients a full range of services including, advisory services, separately managed accounts, and sub-advisory agreements. volScout is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Brokerage and investment advisory services and fees differ, and it is important for the retail investor to understand the differences.

More information regarding our services can be found on our website at www.volscout.com, www.adviserinfo.sec.gov, or by email at [email protected], or you may speak to a member of our team directly at (888) VOLSCOUT.

