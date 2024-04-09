Volt Athletics Elevates AI-powered Athlete Development Platform with Acquisition of ZAMA Health

SEATTLE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Athletics, the pioneering leader in performance training technology, is proud to announce a groundbreaking milestone: the acquisition of ZAMA Health. This acquisition elevates Volt's AI-powered athlete development platform to unprecedented heights. Known for its innovative programming, Volt dynamically adapts to each individual, delivering hyper-personalized training at scale. Now, with the integration of ZAMA Health, Volt solidifies its position as the premier holistic athlete development company worldwide.

Founded by Dan Giuliani and Trevor Watkins, Volt Athletics has revolutionized athlete training with its patented artificial intelligence and performance training platform, serving nearly 2 million individuals worldwide. Volt will now provide comprehensive mental health and wellness tools for athletes and coaches alike, further enhancing its offerings with the integration of ZAMA Health.

Brendan Sullivan, Founder and CEO of ZAMA Health, joins Volt as the General Manager of Athlete Wellbeing. ZAMA Health's technology platform, known for its innovative approaches to mental health and athlete wellbeing, will initially operate as a distinct service within the Volt ecosystem. This integration, combined with Volt's cutting-edge technology, ensures a seamless experience for the Volt Family of coaches and athletes worldwide, ushering in a new era of advanced athlete development.

"ZAMA Health will add a much-needed layer of mental health support for our Volt Family of coaches and athletes," said Dan Giuliani, Co-Founder and CEO of Volt Athletics. "We aim to support the development of the entire athlete and to empower coaches to better assist their athletes through practical resources and education."

Brendan Sullivan expressed excitement about the acquisition: "Our collective goal is to build the world's foremost athlete development platform by adding mental health and wellbeing offerings into the Volt Athletics ecosystem. Athletes need more than just operational systems or clinical care–they require a holistic solution. I'm looking forward to joining the Volt team to help spearhead these efforts."

Volt welcomes a prestigious bench of ZAMA advisors and investors, including DeAndre Yedlin, pro soccer player for FC Cincinnati and the US Men's National Team, who is an investor in both companies. ZAMA received early investments from the premier technology accelerator, Techstars, as well as the leading brain health organization, One Mind. Additionally, ZAMA's advisory board includes experts from global technology, mental health, and fitness organizations, such as the former Head of Science at Calm, Jen Huberty, and industry veteran, Gene DeFilippo, who previously served as the athletic director at Boston College and Villanova.

"I'm thrilled to see Volt and ZAMA joining forces," said DeAndre Yedlin. "Combining physical training and mental wellness is critical for athlete performance, health, and wellbeing. As an investor in both companies, I've seen firsthand the impact they have on athletes worldwide and can't wait to see what they are able to do together."

The collaboration between Volt Athletics and ZAMA Health signifies a commitment to addressing the holistic needs of athletes worldwide. By integrating physical, mental, and social health technologies, Volt aims to maximize athlete performance and wellbeing.

About Volt Athletics:

Volt Athletics is the leader in personalized performance training technology, providing AI-driven training solutions for athletes and coaches worldwide. Volt dynamically adapts to each individual, delivering hyper-personalized training at scale. Through the use of technology and sport science, Volt aims to maximize results, minimize injuries, and help athletes achieve their goals.

First launched in 2013, Volt has served nearly 2 million individuals, including collegiate and professional teams, first responders, military personnel, and corporate entities. Volt Athletics has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Magazine six times and the Best Employer in Sports by Front Office Sports twice.

About ZAMA Health:

ZAMA is an athlete mental health and wellness platform that has been specifically designed to support athletes and staff through educational programming and self-guided modules, peer-to-peer support, and custom integrations with on-campus resources. ZAMA partners directly with athletic departments to help them meet the NCAA's requirements around mental health best practices. Additionally, ZAMA collaborates with clinics nationwide to provide athletic departments with direct access to therapy and psychiatry services when necessary.

