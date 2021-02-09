VOLT ENERGY CEO Elected to Executive Committee of Solar Energy Industries Association Board

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Energy www.volt-energy.com, a national solar energy development company, announces the selection of co-founder and CEO Gilbert Campbell to serve on the executive committee of the Board of Directors of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) Solar Energy Industries Association . Campbell was elected to the SEIA Board in 2019. He will contribute to the implementation of SEIA's Solar Vision for the Biden administration and 117th Congress , an agenda that SEIA is dedicated to moving forward within the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration.

"Over the last year, Gilbert has worked alongside SEIA to advocate for policies that will help us manage our growth and reach our goals in the Solar+ Decade," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). "Gilbert is a tremendous asset to SEIA and the entire solar industry, and his leadership on critical issues like racial justice and supplier diversity will continue to be an important part of our work together."

Founded in 2010, Volt Energy is a minority-owned national renewable energy firm that finances and develops utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects and energy storage solutions for commercial, government, educational and non-profit institutions. Volt specializes in crafting flexible utility-scale Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that offer price predictability and service reliability for the customer and long-term solid returns for the investor.

"The solar industry is uniquely positioned to help our nation recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, by stimulating the economy through investments in clean energy infrastructure, generating new clean energy jobs and improving health outcomes in the most impacted communities. I look forward to working with SEIA's CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper, and the executive committee to assist the Biden-Harris Administration in their efforts to create a cleaner future," said Campbell.

Campbell has been nationally recognized for his efforts and has testified before Congress regarding the need for increased minority participation in the renewable energy sector. In 2016, the Obama Administration presented Campbell with the White House Champions of Change Award for his leadership in advancing climate equity. Campbell also serves on the board of the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE), and is a Founding Member of Renewables Forward.

Since 2010, Volt has emerged as a leader in the development of solar projects that are structured to provide safe, clean and affordable solar solutions for an array of public and private sector clients including: Accenture, Exelon/Pepco, The Cheesecake Factory, Subaru, District of Columbia Government, Howard University and Wake Forest University.

