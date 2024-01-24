Volt Energy Utility, LLC Appoints Jean Nelson-Houpert Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Volt Energy Utility, LLC

24 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET

National utility-scale solar developer selects former CFO at DC Green Bank

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Energy Utility, LLC, www.voltenergyutility.com, a national minority-owned utility-scale solar development company, has selected Jean Nelson-Houpert to manage the company's financial matters as Chief Financial Officer. Jean is responsible for Volt's financial and operational growth and provides guidance and counsel on all matters relating to operations, strategic business planning, budgeting, and forecasting. Additionally, Jean volunteers financial counsel to the Sharing the Power Foundation, a non-profit founded by Volt to support organizations that provide services to urban and rural communities disproportionally affected by climate change, air and water pollution, and inaccessibility to renewable energy opportunities.

"Jean possesses the financial skill set, experience and, most importantly, the passion and integrity that Volt Energy Utility needs to continue to grow successfully in an expanding renewable energy sector," said Gilbert Campbell, Founder and CEO, Volt Energy Utility.

Jean has over 25 years of experience in finance, public and corporate accounting. She spent three years as the inaugural Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO at the DC Green Bank, leading the organization from inception until September of 2023. Jean directed the bank's accounting and financing functions, lending over $30 million for green energy projects in the District of Columbia. She began her career in public accounting as a financial institution specialist with Grant Thornton, LLP and served in corporate positions as director of accounting and chief financial officer at various organizations.

Jean received her BBA in Finance, graduating cum laude from the Temple University Fox School of Business, and acquired a Master of Jurisprudence in Labor and Employment from Tulane University. She also holds a certification from Columbia Business School in ESG Investing. She is passionate about the transition to clean energy and lives that in her everyday life and resides in Virginia with her husband and daughter. 

About Volt Energy Utility, LLC

Volt Energy Utility, LLC (www.voltenergyutility.com), is a national African-American owned utility-scale solar development firm. Volt created the Environmental Justice Power Purchase Agreement (EJPPA) through which utility – scale solar projects can produce a funding stream to support environmental justice and clean energy causes located in urban and rural areas beyond the location of the projects. Volt established the Sharing the Power Foundation (www.sharingthepower.org) which, as an independent 501c3 entity, supports organizations that serve communities addressing environmental justice issues and creating access to participate in the clean energy economy.

Media contact:
Eric Grant
[email protected]
2407788121

SOURCE Volt Energy Utility, LLC

