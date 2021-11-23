Volt Energy Utility, LLC Selects Yinka Bode-George to Lead the Solar Developer's Environmental Justice Community Impact Program

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Energy Utility LLC, www.voltenergyutility.com a national minority-owned solar energy development firm that develops, finances, and operates large utility-scale solar projects, is pleased to announce the hiring of Yinka Bode-George as Senior Manager, Environmental Justice and Community Impact. Yinka will lead the strategy and management of Volt Energy Utility's environmental justice and community impact practice. She will manage programs associated with Volt's Environmental Justice Power Purchase Agreement (EJPPA) which generates funds through utility-scale solar projects that support environmental health and justice programs nationwide.

"As an environmental health advocate, Yinka has a developed a stellar reputation in advancing environmental justice and sustainable development through public policy and community building," said Volt CEO Gilbert Campbell. "She will assist our corporate clients in achieving both their clean energy goals and their mission to support programs that focus on environmental health, justice and access to the clean energy economy."

Prior to joining Volt's team, Yinka led the Environmental Health Program for the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators. In that role, she facilitated state-level environmental health and justice policies by resourcing and organizing a national network of state legislators around zero waste and circular economy solutions, toxic chemical protections, and sustainable agriculture policies.

Yinka has served as the Public Policy & Program Manager for Maryland Philanthropy Network where she cultivated opportunities for Maryland philanthropists to improve community conditions. She has served as program manager for Maryland Environmental Health Network, where she advanced policies that promote environmental health and justice for all Marylanders.

Yinka serves on the advisory committee of Pattern Change Lab, is a member of CLLCTIVL's Black Futures 360 Giving Circle, and is a Board Member of Baltimore City's No Boundaries Coalition.

Yinka received a B.S. in Environmental Science, and a B.A. in Public Health, from the University of Maryland Baltimore County and Masters of Health Science in Environmental Health from the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health.

Volt Energy Utility, LLC www.voltenergyutility.com is a national minority-owned solar energy development firm that develops, finances, and operates utility-scale solar projects. Volt Energy Utility is an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) driven renewable energy company that partners with public and private sector clients to assist with the convergence of carbon goals, diversity, equity and inclusion, and other ESG goals. Our mission is to provide utility-scale solar projects which power the future clean energy needs and goals of our clients and energize the renewable sector with a pipeline of diverse businesses and workforce talent.

