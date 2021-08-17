Volt Energy Utility to Join Apple's Impact Accelerator for Innovative Minority-Owned Businesses Focused on Environmental Action

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Energy Utility, LLC www.voltenergyutility.com today announced that it has been selected to join the Apple Impact Accelerator, a new program for minority-owned businesses that is creating environmental solutions focused on climate change, resource conservation and smarter chemistry. Volt Energy Utility is one of 15 businesses selected for Apple's first Impact Accelerator cohort.

"Volt Energy Utility is excited to participate in the Accelerator program and share our experiences as a minority-owned utility-scale solar development firm in a renewable energy sector that presents many challenges but also tremendous opportunities," said Gilbert Campbell, Founder and CEO of Volt Energy Utility.

Volt Energy Utility develops, finances and operates utility-scale solar projects for private and public clients. One of the firm's unique offerings is the Environmental Justice Power Purchase Agreement which serves as a funding source for various programs dedicated to expanding the benefits of clean energy to underserved communities and constituencies. Over ten years ago, Campbell co-founded Volt Energy which developed several distributed generation projects. He then founded Volt Energy Utility with the primary mission to provide services and expertise to satisfy the increased demand for utility-scale solar.

"Our firm shares Apple's commitment and resolve to create a carbon neutral environment and we are looking forward to working with such an iconic company," added Campbell.

As part of the three-month Impact Accelerator program, Volt Energy Utility will participate in courses, live sessions, and one-on-one meetings with Apple team members to identify opportunities to align with Apple's environmental goals. With ongoing mentorship from Apple and an expanding Impact Accelerator network, Volt Energy Utility will have access to continuous growth and networking opportunities with alumni companies that share a commitment to the environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first Impact Accelerator class, and look forward to seeing how these innovative businesses will expand their work to protect the planet and our communities," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. "On our journey to our 2030 carbon neutral goal for our supply chain and products, we're determined to help create a greener and more equitable future for all people. The businesses we're partnering with today are poised to become tomorrow's diverse and innovative industry leaders, creating ripples of change to help communities everywhere adapt to the urgent challenges posed by climate change."

Apple has committed to be carbon neutral for its entire business and supply chain by 2030 and is already carbon neutral for its corporate operations. The Impact Accelerator was announced last year as part of Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, focused on addressing education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform. For more information, please visit https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/08/apple-selects-15-black-and-brown-owned-businesses-for-impact-accelerator/

Volt Energy Utility, LLC is a national minority-owned solar energy development firm that develops, finances, and operates utility-scale solar projects. Volt Energy Utility is an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) driven renewable energy company that partners with public and private sector clients to assist with the convergence of carbon goals, diversity, equity and inclusion, and other ESG goals. Our mission is to provide utility-scale solar projects which power the future clean energy needs and goals of our clients and energize the renewable sector with a pipeline of diverse businesses and workforce talent.

