VOLT Smart Yarns CEO Is Featured Speaker at NPE 2018: The Plastics Show on May 8, 2018

As part of the discussion, Kolmes will be demonstrating the new connection techniques with VOLT Smart Yarns. These techniques allow for easy connectivity between the smart fabric and power source for the technology, a solution that has previously been regarded as a barrier for companies developing wearable technology.

"It's a privilege to participate at NPE and discuss the recent advances we have made at VOLT Smart Yarns that are enhancing the possibilities of wearable technology for consumers," said Matt Kolmes, CEO of VOLT Smart Yarns. "Plastics bridge the gap between fabrics, sensors, batteries, PC boards and other necessary items to make wearable technology function. For the evolution of wearable technology to progress, we need the textile, electronics, and plastics industries to join together in a synergistic way to create the intermediary structures that wearable technology needs in order to innovate and create for the future."

NPE 2018: The Plastics Show is known as the world's leading plastics trade show and features exhibitors from over 2,000 companies to showcase cutting-edge technology through full-scale operating prototypes and machinery. Held every three years, this year's event takes place in Orlando, Florida, from May 7-11, 2018. NPE is produced by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) and includes the entire global plastics supply chain, along with the full range of end-user markets.

Since being introduced in September 2017 as a division of Supreme Corporation's innovative products, VOLT Smart Yarns has received global recognition through the International Fabric Association International ("IFAI") Show Stopper award. Due to its ability to deliver the only conductive yarn through four highly conductive insulated wires that can be used in commercialized sewing, VOLT Smart Yarns enables any textile to be paired with smart technology. Recent partnerships with Pressure Profile Systems, Inc. ("PPS") and JRC REFLEX have resulted in cutting-edge prototypes such as a smart technology protective vest for law enforcement personnel, and the world's first yarn that delivers dual reflective and conductive capabilities.

About Supreme Corporation

A leader in textiles, fiber and safety apparel technology, Supreme Corporation manufactures innovative specialty yarns and safety apparel. The privately-held, Hickory, NC-based company has held 185 patents in 60 countries and currently has 60 active patents in high-tech yarns and fabrics, with another 15 patents pending. Supreme is the inventor of cut resistant composite yarns and leads the way by investing heavily in R&D to constantly evolve and improve the performance of its products.

VOLT Smart Yarns is a new division of Supreme Corporation. Using exclusive and patented processes, Supreme engineers are able to create revolutionary highly-conductive custom Volt Smart Yarns with specific levels of conductivity, resistance, and strength. These Volt Smart Yarns harness the power of highly conductive copper wires to deliver yarns and sewing threads that are poised to change the world and what is possible in Smart Textiles.

