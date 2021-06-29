Volta Charging and Bloomberg Media Team Up for First-of-Its-Kind, "Air Pollution Scoreboard" Digital Place Based Integration

Volta Charging's unique charging stations – which feature large, eye-catching digital displays – provide an optimal content viewing experience for both the drivers who plug their vehicles into the stations and the customers who shop at near-by retailers. The Air Pollution Scoreboard is adapted from the Bloomberg Green Data Dash , a dynamic dashboard of environmental and energy metrics that provides a straightforward, highly visual way to understand what's happening in climate developments right now. EV charging stations and the shift to electric mobility can help to reduce air pollution, making the localized air pollution data displayed on Volta Charging stations all the more pertinent.

"Our commitment to sustainability is the fuel of our business model," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta Charging. "As we work to address the serious ramifications of the climate crisis, we know that it will take more than one company or one industry to spur meaningful change. Bloomberg Green shares our values and drive and we look forward to this new collaboration."

Volta Charging's media-enabled charging stations also offer brands a dynamic content experience platform, including activation and engagement opportunities. Brands running campaigns on Volta Charging's stations report experiencing positive results in brand awareness and increased purchase intent; in addition, business partners who choose to have Volta Charging stations installed report an increase in spend, dwell time and engagement on site.

"Just as Bloomberg Green provides a solutions-oriented approach to climate journalism, Volta provides new energy and clean air solutions for the automobile industry," said Margot Schupf, Head of Americas for Bloomberg Media Distribution. "Bloomberg Media and Volta Charging share the ambition to reach like-minded audiences with deeply engaging and relevant information around critical climate issues in their community, in new and innovative ways throughout their day."

Launched in January 2020, Bloomberg Green leverages deep data expertise and a global newsroom of 2,700 journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries, to deliver original reporting and solutions-driven coverage on the business, science, and technology of climate change. Offering news, analysis, and solutions, its content appears on the Bloomberg Green website, a daily email newsletter, a podcast, the Bloomberg Green magazine, and the Bloomberg Terminal, with integration across digital video, Bloomberg Quicktake, Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg TV+, Bloomberg Radio and Bloomberg Live events.

About Volta Charging

Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

In February 2021, Volta and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is a leading, global, multi-platform brand that provides decision-makers with timely news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. Powered by a newsroom of over 2,700 journalists and analysts, it reaches influential audiences worldwide across every platform including digital, social, TV, radio, print and live events. Bloomberg Media is a division of Bloomberg LP. Visit BloombergMedia.com for more information.

SOURCE Volta