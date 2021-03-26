Volta Charging Maximizes Network Installation Efficiency Using Sitetracker

With 80% of its network located in front of essential businesses, Volta's charging stations feature large, eye-catching digital displays that function as a sophisticated media network, providing brands a way to reach millions of shoppers. These sponsor-supported charging stations provide energy to customers who can plug in their vehicles where and when they shop. Property owners and retailers who choose to have Volta charging stations installed report an increase in spend, dwell time and engagement on site. Currently located in 23 states and over 200 municipalities, Volta's ecosystem of partners and drivers have surpassed 90 million free electric miles across the network of charging stations.

To manage this rapid growth, Volta has utilized Sitetracker's platform to increase network installation productivity and accelerate time to project closeout. Out-of-the-box features like Trackers and Project Templates have allowed Volta to standardize and streamline their processes, optimize for scale and gain visibility.

"As our business evolved and became more sophisticated, we saw a need to transition from proprietary workflow management solutions to a best-in-class platform that could optimize the management of large project portfolios," said Jon Michaels, Executive Vice President Network Development, Volta Charging. "Through Sitetracker, we've been able to accelerate our nationwide rollout to new locations and partners, all the while maintaining efficient and high-quality operations at our current stations."

"This streamlined project management has become all the more crucial as EV adoption becomes increasingly widespread across the country," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "Volta Charging is serving the hyper-growth EV charging segment. We are proud to partner with Volta and empower their project managers to accelerate project closeout - a key trigger to faster time to revenue."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. is the global standard for deploying, operating, and servicing critical infrastructure and technology. The Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle through native platform inclusions like AI, automation, and actionable analytics. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, alternative energy, and utility industries — such as Chargepoint, EVgo, Google Fiber, British Telecom, and Vodafone — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $25 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

About Volta Charging

For over a decade, Volta has been building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network to drive the world forward. Named after Alessandro Volta, the inventor of the electric battery, Volta's award-winning charging stations benefit brands, consumers, and real-estate locations by providing valuable advertising space to businesses and free charging to drivers. Strategically located in places where consumers already spend their time and money, Volta's chargers are among the most used electric vehicle charging stations in the United States. Headquartered in San Francisco, Volta is bringing to communities the means of building a sustainable fueling network for the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

In February 2021, Volta and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

