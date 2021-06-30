Volta Charging Partners With Hackensack Meridian Health To Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Access

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Industries, Inc. (Volta Charging), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, today announced its agreement with Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive health network, and one of the first to install EV charging stations at locations across the organization for patients, team members and physicians.

"Hackensack Meridian Health is at the forefront of creating sustainability-focused partnerships for our community here in New Jersey," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, the chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. "We know that the health of our patient community and the surrounding environment are interconnected; partnering with Volta Charging on the installation of EV charging stations is a key part of our efforts to support a future wellness for the communities we serve."

Volta Charging builds and operates open-access EV charging stations featuring eye-catching digital displays that function as a sophisticated media network. Located in front of essential services such as hospitals and health networks, these sponsor-supported charging stations provide sponsor-supported energy to drivers who can plug in their vehicles in the places in which they already plan to spend their time - enabling health related brands to directly communicate with their intended audience.

As part of the agreement, Volta Charging will install 21 stations across three of Hackensack Meridian Health's major medical centers: Hackensack University Medical Center, JFK Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center. After the initial roll out, Volta Charging will deploy additional charging stations at locations across the health network.

"Hackensack Meridian Health strives to create a welcoming environment to our healthcare system from the moment patients, visitors and employees enter the parking lot; we are excited to offer a convenient, sustainable fueling amenity to our community," said Kyle Tafuri, Director of Sustainability at Hackensack Meridian Health. "Installing Volta Charging stations on our property provides the opportunity to reduce our carbon impact by 23 metric tons per year per property and 4,623 metric tons across all properties. We plan to communicate this positive impact by leveraging the station's screens to engage drivers and community members."

"Partnering with Hackensack Meridian Health is a visible, important step that makes a direct connection between what we drive everyday and its contribution to the health of our environment," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta Charging. "Every opportunity to provide convenient and dependable charging to EV drivers at locations where they already plan to spend their time reminds every driver that, in the future, EV owners will fuel where they drive, not drive to fuel. By transitioning to electric vehicles, drivers can positively impact the environment and communities that are disproportionately harmed by climate change."

About Volta Charging

Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

In February 2021, Volta and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children's hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and over 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network's notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker's Healthcare's "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019" list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine opened in 2018, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its third class of students in 2020 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/ .

