Volta Charging Selected by Sacramento Splash to Share Message of Inspiring Curiosity in the Great Outdoors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Industries, Inc. ("Volta Charging"), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), successfully worked with Sacramento Splash, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children understand and value our natural world through hands-on science education and outdoor exploration, in a recent media campaign.

The campaign, which occurred leading up to the recent Sacramento's Big Day of Giving , ran on 192 Volta Charging charging station screens in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA and San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA markets. The campaign focused on the core components of Sacramento Splash's mission by highlighting messages of spreading curiosity in the great outdoors, connecting more children with nature, and inspiring the next generation of scientists. The campaign also prominently featured a QR code so drivers had the ability to make a donation to Sacramento Splash while they charged. Ultimately, Sacramento Splash surpassed its fundraising goal. The partnership with Volta Charging won the The Best Business Partnership award given by the Sacramento Regional Foundation, which yielded Splash a bonus $2,500 donation from the foundation.

"Having close mission alignment was critical to our campaign, which is why partnering with Volta Charging was so important to the success of our campaign," said Mackenzie Wieser, CEO Sacramento Splash. "Our focus is to help children understand and value our natural world and the campaign connected that message to EV charging infrastructure, which shares the same goal of helping the climate and planet."

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is likely to be a transformational shift, Volta Charging builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that has among the best utilization per station in the EV charging industry for the United States. Centered around capturing new spending habits expected to result from the shift to electric vehicles, Volta Charging seeks to transform the fueling industry by building open-network charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail locations.

Volta Charging's unique charging stations – which feature large, eye-catching digital displays – provide an optimal content viewing experience for both the drivers who plug their vehicles into the stations and the customers who shop at nearby retailers. Volta Charging's media-enabled charging stations offer brands a dynamic content experience platform, including activation and engagement opportunities. Brands running campaigns on Volta Charging's stations report experiencing positive results in brand awareness and increased purchase intent.

About Volta Charging

Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

In February 2021, Volta Charging and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

About Sacramento Splash

Sacramento Splash is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children understand and value our natural world through science education and outdoor exploration. We believe that all youth deserve the opportunity to learn and play in nature and our vision is to create the next generation of youth who take an active role in its protection. Founded in 1999, incorporated in 2008, Splash has connected over 56,000 students to nature in the outdoors. Learn more at www.sacsplash.org

