Volta Collaborates with Emory Healthcare

"Emory Healthcare is proud to be the nation's first health care facility to partner with Volta, providing our patients, and visitors with convenient car charging and helping inspire our community to grow the region's electric power transportation choices," said Scott D. Boden, M.D., Director of the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center and Vice President for Business Innovation for Emory Healthcare. "The building's eco-friendly design is part of Emory's commitment to transformative practices, and sustainable choices at every level, focusing on reducing water runoff, light pollution, energy consumption and carbon footprint. Volta car charging stations are part of our ongoing commitment to a more sustainable future for health care," he added.

The Volta stations will be introduced at the new 180,000-square-foot, LEED-certified Emory Musculoskeletal Institute as part of Emory Healthcare's ongoing commitment to develop innovative treatments and provide solutions for health care challenges facing their community.

Volta's mission is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by offering free charging at the places customers like to visit. By combining charging stations with eye-catching 55-inch digital displays, the Volta charging network doubles as a sophisticated out-of-home advertising platform. They operate over 1,400 sponsor-supported electric vehicle charging stations that provide free, clean energy to the communities they serve. Collectively, the stations form a nationwide media network that generates millions of daily impressions. Over 80 percent of Volta's network is located at the front door of essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and hospitals.

"Emory University and Dr. Boden's commitment to the electric vehicle's role in reducing air pollution benefits both their community and the environment," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. "It is a known fact that there are prompt and substantial health gains from the reduction of tailpipe emissions. Volta is proud to partner with Dr. Boden, and the Emory Musculoskeletal Institute in pursuit of a holistic and visionary approach to better health," he added.

The team at Volta used a proprietary platform to recommend the amount of charging stations needed for the new building. The tool showed electric vehicle adoption for a 20-mile radius around the planned facility, and it was 16 percent higher than the U.S. average and 44 percent higher than the Atlanta average-- a perfect site for charging stations.

About Volta

For over a decade, Volta has been building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network to drive the world forward. Named after Alessandro Volta, the inventor of the electric battery, Volta's award-winning charging stations benefit brands, consumers, and real-estate locations by providing valuable advertising space to businesses and free charging to drivers. Strategically located in places where consumers already spend their time and money, Volta's chargers are currently the most used electric vehicle charging stations in the United States. Headquartered in San Francisco, Volta is bringing to communities the means of building a sustainable fueling network for the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with more than 24,000 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,701 licensed patient beds, more than 2,800 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta with 250 locations. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, 10 regional affiliate hospitals and its clinically integrated physician network.

