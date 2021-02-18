Volta Industries Names Former Tesla Executive Drew Bennett Senior Vice President of Network Operations

In his new role, Bennett will oversee the site design, installation and construction of Volta's charging stations, as well as manage supply chain and field operations. He primarily will focus on the continued growth and quality of the company's extensive EV charging network in the United States.

Bennett brings more than a decade of experience working in various EV, clean energy, and climate-related capacities. While at Tesla, he managed daily operations of the company's global charging business, including customer experience, product launches and product innovation workflows. He was responsible for customer revenue, product functionality, energy supply contracts and construction streamlining.

"Drew is one of the rare individuals who has done an exceptional job of shepherding a charging network from nascency to maturity," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. "His talent and proven track record will be tremendous assets in our mission to deliver a re-imagined fueling infrastructure."

Unique to the EV market, Volta's business model centers around evolving spending habits caused by the move to electric vehicles by building a charging infrastructure that reinforces desired behaviors at each location. Volta's charging stations feature large eye-catching digital displays that function as a sophisticated media network, providing brands a way to reach millions of shoppers moments before they enter a store. These sponsor-supported charging stations provide energy to customers who are able to plug in their vehicles where and when they shop. Volta's business partners who choose to have Volta charging stations installed report an increase in spend, dwell time and engagement on site. Currently located in 23 states and over 200 municipalities, Volta's approach has gained significant acceptance and penetration in the market.

"Every day, more U.S. consumers recognize the EV revolution is at hand," said Bennett. "I believe Volta's model is unique, providing a closer and more valuable interaction between consumers and the businesses that host charging stations. I couldn't be more excited to put my experience to work to help take Volta to its next stage of growth."

Prior to Tesla, Bennett worked as a regulatory analyst for customer-facing energy efficiency and renewables programs at Xcel Energy and in various roles at the Izaak Walton League of America and the Natural Resources Defense Council. Accustomed to evolutions in policy and consumer preference, he specializes in balancing optimization with continuous change management and innovation.

