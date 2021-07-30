Volta Industries to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Industries, Inc. ("Volta Charging") today announced that its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences and events:

Jefferies Virtual Industrial Conference

August 3, 2021

Needham 10th Annual Robotics and Clean Tech

August 6, 2021

Canaccord 41st Annual Growth Conference

August 10, 2021

Raymond James Aspen Energy Summit

August 11, 2021

JP Morgan Auto Conference

August 11, 2021

As previously announced on February 8, 2021, Volta Charging, an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle ("EV") charging networks, entered into a business combination agreement and plan of reorganization (the "Business Combination Agreement") with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability. Upon the closing of the proposed transaction, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

Completion of the proposed business combination is subject to, among other things, the approval of the shareholders of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II and satisfaction of the other conditions stated in the Business Combination Agreement. Upon the consummation of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, all existing Volta Charging shareholders and investors (including management) will continue to hold their equity ownership in the combined company.

About Volta Charging

Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

In February 2021, Volta Charging and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

