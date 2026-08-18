Volta Insite and Atom Power Bring Electrical Intelligence to RPP at Yotta 2026

VI Sensors integrated into Atom Power Remote Power Panels bring advanced electrical monitoring and intelligence directly into data center power distribution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Insite, a leader in electrical monitoring, power quality and predictive analytics, announced today that it will exhibit alongside Atom Power at Yotta 2026 in Las Vegas. The two companies will share a booth highlighting their ongoing collaboration to develop a new generation of intelligent Remote Power Panels (RPPs) designed specifically for the demands of modern data centers.

At the center of the collaboration is the integration of Volta Insite's sensor technology directly into Atom Power's newest RPP design. Each RPP will incorporate a VI Sensor, providing high resolution electrical data that can be analyzed through Volta Insite's Insite AI platform.

The combination brings power distribution and advanced electrical intelligence together at the RPP level, providing data center operators greater visibility into the electrical infrastructure supporting critical computing loads.

"Data centers are placing extraordinary demands on electrical infrastructure, and operators need more than simply reliable power distribution. They need visibility into what that power is doing," said Denis Kouroussis, CEO of Volta Insite. "Our work with Atom Power brings those capabilities together. By integrating VI Sensors into the RPP, we can provide operators with high resolution electrical data and actionable intelligence directly from one of the most critical points in the data center power architecture."

Volta Insite's technology continuously captures high fidelity voltage and current data and uses advanced analytics to identify electrical anomalies, emerging risks and system behavior that conventional monitoring systems can miss. Integrating that capability directly into the RPP moves electrical monitoring closer to the loads powering increasingly dense and power intensive data center environments.

The collaboration combines Atom Power's solid state power distribution technology with Volta Insite's electrical data acquisition and analytics capabilities, creating an RPP platform designed not only to distribute power, but also to provide meaningful intelligence about the electrical systems it serves.

At Yotta 2026, attendees can visit Booth 323 to meet teams from both companies and learn more about the RPP platform, VI Sensor integration and the companies' shared vision for smarter data center power infrastructure.

About Volta Insite

Volta Insite is a technology company specializing in advanced electrical monitoring, power quality and predictive analytics. Its Insite AI platform transforms high resolution electrical data from VI Sensors into actionable intelligence, helping operators identify emerging risks, improve reliability and protect critical infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.voltainsite.com.

SOURCE Volta Insite