Volta Insite Ranked #2 in Charlotte Business Journal's 2025 Best Places to Work - Small Business Category

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Insite, a leading provider of real-time electrical signature analysis and predictive maintenance solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as the #2 Best Place to Work in the Charlotte Business Journal's 2025 Best Places to Work (BPTW) program for small businesses. This annual awards program honors companies that go beyond the basics to create exceptional work environments, driven by purposeful leadership and a deep investment in employee well-being.

As a company focused on helping organizations increase operational reliability and sustainability through advanced data-driven technology, Volta Insite understands the power of strong systems — starting with its people. The company's workplace culture is built on respect, transparency, and shared purpose, as echoed in the direct feedback from its employees that led to this recognition.

"Our people are the foundation of everything we do," said Denis Kouroussis, CEO of Volta Insite. "Being named one of Charlotte's top workplaces is a testament to the environment our team has helped build — one rooted in integrity, collaboration, and mutual care. This recognition is an honor because it comes directly from our employees."

Volta Insite's workplace is centered around flexibility, wellness, and professional growth. Team members are empowered to manage their work in ways that support both personal and professional needs, supported by policies that encourage autonomy and balance. This approach has been instrumental in fostering a resilient, innovative workforce capable of driving forward the company's mission to improve equipment uptime and energy efficiency through advanced analytics.

Connection is another core pillar of life at Volta Insite. The company invests in cross-functional collaboration, celebrates achievements, and supports one another through challenges. These efforts cultivate a sense of unity and belonging that strengthens performance across every level of the business.

"Our goal is to cultivate a workplace where people feel trusted, heard, and appreciated," added Kouroussis. "When people feel supported and connected, they can accomplish incredible things together."

Volta Insite's culture is more than a workplace perk — it's a business driver. The company's collaborative, people-first environment has enabled it to develop cutting-edge solutions that help clients proactively identify electrical faults, avoid costly downtime, and extend the life of critical assets.

About Volta Insite

Volta Insite delivers industry-leading real-time electrical signature analysis and predictive maintenance solutions that help organizations improve equipment reliability, enhance uptime, and operate more efficiently and sustainably. Through its proprietary technology, the company empowers businesses to detect anomalies before failures occur — saving energy, reducing costs, and promoting smarter infrastructure management.

