Volta Insite Secures Seed Funding to Propel InsiteAI™ - a Revolutionary Tool for Real-Time Electrical Intelligence & Predictive Maintenance

News provided by

Volta Insite

06 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Insite announces the successful completion of its seed round funding, raising $7M to accelerate the development of InsiteAI™. This is the most advanced tool available to monitor vital electrical assets with a goal to eliminate costly downtime.

Continue Reading

"Securing this seed funding is a testament to our commitment to innovation in electrical asset management," said Denis Kouroussis, Founder and CEO of Volta Insite. "InsiteAI™ is setting a new standard in the industry, offering predictive maintenance and real-time insights that go beyond current building automation solutions that fall short of being able to diagnose electrical issues that can cause downtime and higher operating costs."

The tool empowers users by continuously monitoring electrical assets, collecting electrical data and offering predictive analytics. Volta Insite specializes in techniques that focus on the physical correlation of data. Capable of covering multiple components and cross-checking events that occur simultaneously on different pieces of equipment, InsiteAI™ can isolate and identify issues quickly and accurately to determine if problems exist beyond interconnected assets.

"InsiteAI™ represents a significant leap forward in electrical asset monitoring," commented Billy Graves, Lead Investor. "Their innovative approach to transient capture, power quality analysis and electrical signature analysis sets them apart in the industry."

About Volta Insite: Volta Insite leads the way in electrical data collection, power quality monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions. The company's newest product, InsiteAI™, leverages cutting-edge, cloud-based technologies for real-time insights. For more information, please visit https://www.voltainsite.com/.

SOURCE Volta Insite

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.