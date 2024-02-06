Volta Insite Secures Seed Funding to Propel InsiteAI™ - a Revolutionary Tool for Real-Time Electrical Intelligence & Predictive Maintenance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Insite announces the successful completion of its seed round funding, raising $7M to accelerate the development of InsiteAI™. This is the most advanced tool available to monitor vital electrical assets with a goal to eliminate costly downtime.

"Securing this seed funding is a testament to our commitment to innovation in electrical asset management," said Denis Kouroussis, Founder and CEO of Volta Insite. "InsiteAI™ is setting a new standard in the industry, offering predictive maintenance and real-time insights that go beyond current building automation solutions that fall short of being able to diagnose electrical issues that can cause downtime and higher operating costs."

InsiteAI™ is setting a new standard in the industry, offering predictive maintenance and real-time insights. Post this

The tool empowers users by continuously monitoring electrical assets, collecting electrical data and offering predictive analytics. Volta Insite specializes in techniques that focus on the physical correlation of data. Capable of covering multiple components and cross-checking events that occur simultaneously on different pieces of equipment, InsiteAI™ can isolate and identify issues quickly and accurately to determine if problems exist beyond interconnected assets.

"InsiteAI™ represents a significant leap forward in electrical asset monitoring," commented Billy Graves, Lead Investor. "Their innovative approach to transient capture, power quality analysis and electrical signature analysis sets them apart in the industry."

About Volta Insite: Volta Insite leads the way in electrical data collection, power quality monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions. The company's newest product, InsiteAI™, leverages cutting-edge, cloud-based technologies for real-time insights. For more information, please visit https://www.voltainsite.com/ .

SOURCE Volta Insite