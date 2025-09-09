Volta Insite to Showcase Predictive Maintenance Platform at Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Insite, a leader in Electrical Signature Analysis (ESA) for predictive maintenance, announced today it will exhibit at the 2025 Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia (TPS), taking place September 16–18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. Visitors can find Volta Insite at Booth 2220, where the company will feature live demonstrations of its advanced ESA powered platform, InsiteAI.

Engineers and Operators of pumps, compressors, turbines, and fans are under increasing pressure to reduce unplanned downtime, control maintenance costs, and extend equipment lifespans. Yet, traditional condition monitoring methods such as vibration analysis or thermal imaging often fail to detect issues early enough. InsiteAI addresses this challenge by continuously capturing high-resolution electrical data, providing a complete fingerprint of equipment health, and delivering actionable, predictive insights in real time.

"InsiteAI allows operators to see deeper into the performance of their critical equipment," said Howie Barber, Vice President of Operations at Volta Insite. "By capturing a complete electrical fingerprint, we provide detailed, predictive insights that enable early issue detection before problems escalate into costly failures."

With its plug-and-play hardware design and cloud-based analytics, InsiteAI scales seamlessly across facilities, without requiring invasive sensor installations. The platform identifies not only electrical faults, but also mechanical and process-related issues, making it an ideal solution for industries such as oil and gas, chemical processing, utilities, and data centers.

TPS attendees will see firsthand how InsiteAI transforms raw waveform data into maintenance intelligence, equipping engineers with the tools to anticipate problems, optimize asset performance, and achieve measurable ROI.

About Volta Insite

Volta Insite is a technology company specializing in predictive maintenance through Electrical Signature Analysis. Its flagship platform, InsiteAI, empowers operators across multiple industries to reduce downtime, lower maintenance costs, and extend the lifespan of mission-critical assets.

