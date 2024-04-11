Volta Launches Tandem, Coaching and Training Platform for Law Firm Clients

Law firms can now use Tandem to support their lawyers' professional development needs and create more engaged and satisfied lawyers and teams.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Talent Strategies ("Volta"), a consulting and coaching company dedicated to supporting law firms and lawyers, together with Theory and Principle, a legal technology product design and development agency, announce the launch of Tandem, a lawyer development platform offering access to lawyer learning and coaching to, ultimately, support engagement and retention. Tandem is the first platform of its kind, solving two problems: enabling modern lawyers to engage with coaches, access learning resources, and chart their own professional development, while also providing firms with key insights and measurements that are often elusive, including around lawyer engagement and feedback.

Tandem was created to facilitate a seamless experience for law firms and lawyers. Using Tandem, lawyers will be able to easily connect, collaborate and schedule sessions with Volta coaches. Tandem also features a lawyer-specific resource library and pathways with articles, podcasts, and videos that can be utilized between coaching sessions or group learning experiences to advance their learning and support their progress in achieving their unique goals. Plans are underway to embed Volta's portfolio of assessments that will — with the benefit of advanced technology — revolutionize lawyer development.

"Modern law firms want innovative ways to advance learning and increase engagement for their lawyers," says Sang Lee, Volta's Owner and Chief Strategy Officer. "The systems that supported professional development in earlier generations are under stress. In-person training programs are sparsely attended, and traditional mentorship models are challenged by current working environments."

"The legal industry has seen tremendous growth in the use of coaching as a professional development tool," said Nicholas Jelfs-Jelf, CEO of Volta. "I'm excited about the possibilities Tandem creates to address the unmet needs of our clients, and the lawyers we support, to understand and measure the effectiveness of coaching and other engagements designed to support professional growth and development. Analytics will enhance a law firm's ability to measure and track the level of participation in — and effectiveness of — coaching and training engagements, and gauge lawyer skills in critical areas like leadership, business development, reputation building, collaboration, delegation, and time management."

"The value that this platform brings to law firms and lawyers is tremendous," says Theory and Principle CEO Nicole Bradick. "Every aspect of the coaching and learning experience has been considered by the Volta team, which has resulted in a product with exceptional user experience. We're honored to have worked with Volta's innovative and highly knowledgeable team to create this modern, scalable web experience that will get lawyers excited about their professional development journey," continued Bradick.

About Volta

Volta Talent Strategies offers consulting, executive coaching, career coaching, assessments and group learning experiences to support law firms with every aspect of their talent management strategies and initiatives. Volta regularly works with over ninety law firms, including more than half of the Am Law 100.

Volta has one of the largest specialist lawyer coaching teams in the US, providing coaching across a wide range of issues including leadership, team management, communications and business development. The team consists of former lawyers, including law firm partners, and talent management, HR and recruiting professionals, with advanced degrees and certifications in law, coaching, human resources and organizational psychology.

Volta is certified as a Minority-Owned Business by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and as a Women-Owned Business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

About Theory and Principle

Theory and Principle is the preeminent legal technology design and development agency. The company provides end-to-end product support for law firms, legal tech companies, legal aid organizations, and more.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Volta Talent Strategies