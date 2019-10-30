Volta Networks Partners with Delta to Accelerate Cloud-Native Virtual Routing Deployments

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Networks today announced a partnership with Delta Electronics, a global open networking provider, that enables Volta's cloud-native virtual routing software to run on Delta's open networking switches, including AGCV208S. These combined technologies are designed for telecom, mobile and other network operators that need simplified deployments, lower TCO, and greater scalability.

The Volta Elastic Virtual Routing Engine (VEVRE) is a virtual routing platform that reduces total cost of ownership by 90% compared to legacy routers, delivers unprecedented scale with up to 255 virtual routers per switch as well as support for industry standard routing protocols and carrier automation.

Delta provides open network switches based on Broadcom's DNX and XGS ASIC series, which greatly reshape carriers' CAPEX and OPEX structure. Delta recently introduced the AGCV208S, a Qumran AX ASIC-based platform selected by TIP's Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) project for further trials.

Volta's lightweight and efficient software agent integrates seamlessly with Delta switches, minimizing processing overhead while supporting up to 255 virtual routers per switch. This maximizes network operators' design and scalability for DCSG or other network applications.

"Delta is dedicated to the open networking community and developing technologies that accelerate developments in CSP applications on a global basis," said Jeff Chen, GM of Delta Network Infrastructures Business Unit at Delta. "Partnering with Volta Networks to run their cloud-native virtual routing software on our open network switches will give network operators a way to quickly and cost-effectively deploy cloud-based routing in order to deliver a new generation of mobile- and network-based applications."

Earlier this year, the Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP) announced finalists for its Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DSCG) technical specification , including Volta for software and Delta for hardware. The DSCG technical specification defined open and disaggregated white box cell site gateway devices that operators can deploy in their current 2G/3G/4G cell sites, as well as in upcoming 5G deployments, with support for Layer 2, Layer 3 and MPLS features. The DSCG finalists were based on an RFI issued by Vodafone, TIM Brasil and Telefonica where vendors were reviewed for solution architecture, functionality, scalability, availability and solution roadmap. Volta Networks will be exhibiting at the TIP Summit in Amsterdam on November 13-14, 2019.

"Delta is a global leader in open networking and has worked closely with us to ensure close interoperability and integration of our virtual routing software with their switches," said Dean Bogdanovic, Founder and CEO, Volta Networks. "Our work together shows the commitment of both companies to delivering new technology choices for network operators, including evolving network design options and business models."



Volta's VEVRE separates the control and data planes and leverages the benefits of the cloud and open networking switches to achieve its dramatic cost savings. The control plane runs on any public, private or hybrid cloud so customers can optimize for the lowest cost with elastic scale, flexibility and resiliency. The VEVRE hosts Virtual Route Processors (VRPs) that are unique to a specific customer, application or service, and assigned to a set of physical or logical ports on the open networking switches, running Volta's vAgent software.

Volta Networks is the only company rethinking routing from the cloud out featuring up to 90% reduction in total cost of ownership compared to legacy routers along with unprecedented virtual routing scalability and full carrier automation. Based on patent-pending technology, Volta's VEVRE is generally available and already in lab tests and trials with Tier 1 network operators worldwide. More information is available at www.voltanet.io .

