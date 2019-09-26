Volta Networks Partners with Edgecore Networks to Accelerate Cloud-Native Virtual Routing Deployments with Network Operators

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Networks today announced a partnership with Edgecore Networks that allows Volta's cloud-native virtual routing software to run on Edgecore's open networking switches – starting with the AS7316-26XB cell site gateway switch – for deployment by telecom, mobile and other network operators. The Volta Elastic Virtual Routing Engine (VEVRE) is a virtual routing platform that reduces total cost of ownership by 90% compared to legacy routers, delivers unprecedented scale with up to 255 virtual routers per switch as well as support for industry standard routing protocols and carrier automation.

A leader in open networking, Edgecore Networks offers a full line of open WiFi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP Accepted switches that offer a choice of commercial software for data center, telecom and enterprise use cases. Through seamless integration, Volta's lightweight and efficient software agent minimizes processing overhead while supporting up to 255 virtual routers per Edgecore AS7316-26XB switch, maximizing operators' network design and scalability for Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway or other network applications.

"With Edgecore's engagement with Tier 1 network operators worldwide, we fully understand the economic pressures and evolving service requirements that are accelerating the deployment of open, scalable and automated infrastructure – especially at the service edge of mobile networks," said George Tchaparian, President and CEO of Edgecore. "Partnering with Volta Networks to run their cloud-native virtual routing software on our open network switches provides network operators a new way to cost-effectively scale out routing in their networks, a key factor in both partners being selected for TIP's Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway project."

Earlier this year, the Telecom Infrastructure Project announced finalists for its Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DSCG) technical specification , including Volta for software and Edgecore for hardware. The DSCG technical specification defined open and disaggregated white box cell site gateway devices that operators can deploy in their current 2G/3G/4G cell sites, as well as in upcoming 5G deployments, with support for Layer 2, Layer 3 and MPLS features. The DSCG finalists were based on an RFI issued by Vodafone, TIM Brasil and Telefonica where vendors were reviewed for solution architecture, functionality, scalability, availability and solution roadmap.

"As a driving force in the open networking ecosystem, Edgecore Networks has worked closely with us to ensure close interoperability and integration of our virtual routing software with their switches," said Dean Bogdanovic, Co-Founder and CEO, Volta Networks. "This partnership also underscores our continued momentum and commitment to giving network operators new technology choices, network design options and business models by breaking the legacy routing vendor lock-in to proprietary hardware and software."

Volta's VEVRE separates the control and data planes and leverages the benefits of the cloud and open networking switches to achieve its dramatic cost savings. The control plane runs on any public, private or hybrid cloud so customers can optimize for the lowest cost with elastic scale, flexibility and resiliency. The VEVRE hosts Virtual Route Processors (VRPs) that are unique to a specific customer, application or service, and assigned to a set of physical or logical ports on the open networking switches, such as Edgecore's AS7316-26XB, running Volta's vAgent software.

Volta Networks is the only company rethinking routing from the cloud out featuring up to 90% reduction in total cost of ownership compared to legacy routers along with unprecedented virtual routing scalability and full carrier automation. Based on patent-pending technology, Volta's VEVRE is generally available and already in lab tests and trials with Tier 1 network operators worldwide. More information is available at www.voltanet.io .

