Volta Networks Wins 2020 Leading Lights Award for Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Networks today announced that it has been named a winner in Light Reading's Leading Lights Awards 2020 for the Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy. The winners of the Leading Lights Awards, the telecom industry's most prestigious awards program, were announced Friday, August 21, in a special online ceremony. The Leading Lights program comprised 21 categories, recognizing the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

The award-winning Volta Elastic Virtual Routing Engine (VEVRE) is a virtual routing platform that reduces total cost of ownership by 90% compared to legacy routers, delivers unprecedented scale with up to 255 virtual routers per switch as well as support for industry standard routing protocols and carrier automation. In 2019, Volta was named a finalist by the Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP) for its Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DSCG) technical specification . The DSCG finalists were based on an RFI issued by Vodafone, TIM Brasil and Telefonica, and vendors were reviewed for solution architecture, functionality, scalability, availability and solution roadmap. Volta also was named a strategic partner for Fujitsu's expanded Smart xHaul transport solution to accelerate seamless and efficient evolution to 5G networks.

"This year's Leading Lights Awards entries show how the global communications industry is experiencing and embracing change, all while continuing to improve one of modern society's foundational resources," said Light Reading Editor-in-Chief Phil Harvey. "The judges were challenged to pick winners among several groups of really closely matched finalists and we think the whole group should be proud of their achievements. Congratulations, everyone."

Being named the Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy in the Leading Lights Awards adds to Volta's industry recognition and momentum. The company was named an IDC Innovator for disaggregated routing platforms, received a Network Innovation Award for cloud-based routing from TechTarget and was named a top telecom disruptor by Fierce Telecom.

"Winning a Light Reading Leading Lights Award is a result of the dedication and commitment of our talented team, who have worked hard to develop the leading cloud-based virtual routing platform in the industry," said Dean Bogdanovic, Co-Founder and CEO, Volta Networks. "This award demonstrates our technical innovation and growing momentum in the routing market as service providers look to reimagine the scale, performance, automation and economics of their networks."

A complete list of all of the Leading Lights Awards winners can be found at Light Reading: http://www.lightreading.com/document.asp?doc_id=763311

Judging was conducted by Light Reading's editors and the analyst team from Heavy Reading. ( http://www.heavyreading.com ).

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators; cloud services players; and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates a dedicated research division, Heavy Reading; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including The 5G Exchange, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.

About Volta Networks

Volta Networks is the only company rethinking routing from the cloud out featuring up to 90% reduction in total cost of ownership compared to legacy routers along with unprecedented virtual routing scalability and full carrier automation. Based on patent-pending technology, Volta's VEVRE is generally available and already in lab tests and trials with Tier 1 network operators worldwide. More information is available at www.voltanet.io .

