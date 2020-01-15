Volta Networks Wins TechTarget Network Innovation Award for Cloud-Based Routing

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Networks has won TechTarget's 2019 Network Innovation Award for cloud-based routing. TechTarget created the Network Innovation Award program in 2012 to recognize companies that are making significant advances and network innovations in areas such as network management, data center networking, programmable networking, remote network management, software defined networking (SDN) and Unified Communications.

In its award profile, TechTarget states: "[Volta] is one of a handful of young companies aiming to change the routing game. Drawing inspiration from server virtualization and SDN, Volta created a disaggregated, cloud-based routing platform that allows service providers to run up to 255 virtual routing instances on a single white box switch. Decoupling software from hardware and moving the control plane to the cloud can lower costs and increase agility, which is of growing interest at the edge as the 5G era dawns."

The award follows Volta recently being named as an IDC Innovator in the report, IDC Innovators: Disaggregated Routing Platforms, 2019 (doc # US45587219, November 2019) which profiles three emerging vendors in the disaggregated routing platforms market. Volta was also a finalist for a 2019 Light Reading Leading Lights Award in the Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy category.

These awards and industry recognition reflect a year of tremendous momentum for the company. In early 2019, Volta was named a finalist by the Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP) for its Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DSCG) technical specification . The DSCG finalists were based on an RFI issued by Vodafone, TIM Brasil and Telefonica, and vendors were reviewed for solution architecture, functionality, scalability, availability and solution roadmap. Volta also was named a strategic partner for Fujitsu's expanded Smart xHaul transport solution to accelerate seamless and efficient evolution to 5G networks. In addition, Volta also announced key partnerships with Edgecore Networks and Delta Electronics.

Volta will be exhibiting with TIP at Mobile World Congress on February 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain as part of the TIP demonstration center (Hall 7, Stand 7C31).

"2019 was an important year, as major service providers began moving away from legacy infrastructure towards open networking, driven by the availability of carrier-grade switching ASICs that finally allowed major service providers to get white-box switches tailored to specific network applications – a seismic technology shift that will accelerate this year," said Dean Bogdanovic, Co-Founder and CEO, Volta Networks. "This wave of industry recognition reflects our technical innovations and growing momentum in the routing market as service providers look to reimagine the scale, performance, automation and economics of their networks with our cloud-based routing platform."

About Volta Networks

Volta Networks is the only company rethinking routing from the cloud out featuring up to 90% reduction in total cost of ownership compared to legacy routers along with unprecedented virtual routing scalability and full carrier automation. Based on patent-pending technology, Volta's VEVRE is generally available and already in lab tests and trials with Tier 1 network operators worldwide. More information is available at www.voltanet.io .

SOURCE Volta Networks

Related Links

https://voltanet.io

