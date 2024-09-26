Volta Partners with WorkBetter to Enhance Its Technology Platform, Tandem

Lawyers can now enhance their learning by accessing WorkBetter content within Tandem's resource library.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Talent Strategies ("Volta"), a leading consulting and coaching company for legal professionals, is thrilled to announce its latest content collaboration with WorkBetter for Lawyers, a digital learning company for lawyers. WorkBetter videos are now available to Volta customers on its cutting-edge coaching and learning platform, Tandem. Designed to supplement Volta's professional development offerings, Tandem's resource library provides content that is tailored to lawyer experiences. This expansion of the Tandem resource library further enhances Volta's delivery of professional services, including coaching, training, and outplacement, to law firms and their lawyers.

WorkBetter empowers lawyers to take charge of their professional growth and acquire the skills necessary for success and satisfaction. The WorkBetter video library is designed to help modern lawyers navigate the complexities of big law. With a focus on essential skills such as time management, work-life balance, and communication, the library's 100+ bite-sized videos are specific to the needs of associates at every level. All these videos are now available to Tandem's community of lawyers and clients.

Sang Lee, the owner and Chief Strategy Officer of Volta, shares that "Volta's collaboration with WorkBetter demonstrates our ongoing commitment to modern lawyer learning and development: on-demand, self-directed, and packaged in myriad ways to support different learning styles. By curating relevant content from multiple sources, including TED/TEDx, and now, WorkBetter, Volta ensures lawyers can access powerful learning that meets them where they are, and supports how they prefer to learn. Using Tandem, lawyers leverage resources that support their individual goals, and that's good for everyone."

Kandice Thorn, Founder and CEO of WorkBetter for Lawyers, says, "I founded WorkBetter in 2021 to tackle the real, everyday challenges I saw associates facing in large law firms. Since then, we've witnessed significant shifts in how firms approach and deliver professional development, with more dynamic resources to support associates at every stage of their careers. Volta's Tandem platform aligns perfectly with this vision, and we are thrilled to partner with them."

WorkBetter for Lawyers videos are available in Tandem now. For more information about Tandem and Volta's portfolio of coaching and consulting services, please visit voltapeople.com. For more information about WorkBetter for Lawyers, please visit work-better.com.

About Volta

Volta Talent Strategies offers consulting, executive coaching, career coaching, assessments and group learning experiences to support law firms with every aspect of their talent management strategies and initiatives. Volta regularly works with over ninety law firms, including more than half of the Am Law 100.

Volta has one of the largest specialist lawyer coaching teams in the US, providing coaching across a wide range of issues including leadership, team management, communications and business development. The team consists of former lawyers, including law firm partners, and talent management, HR and recruiting professionals, with advanced degrees and certifications in law, coaching, human resources and organizational psychology.

Volta is certified as a Minority-Owned Business by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and as a Women-Owned Business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

About WorkBetter

WorkBetter for Lawyers is a video platform designed specifically for law firm associates - to equip them with practical strategies to address the unique challenges they face every day. The goal is to help associates feel happier and more empowered in their careers and to create a sense of satisfaction and well-being that leads to increased retention and optimal productivity. WorkBetter for Lawyers offers short, engaging videos to use in a variety of contexts, including training, mentoring, and associate reviews. The platform features 100+ videos, including specialized collections for first-years and summer associates.

Kandice Thorn conceived the idea for WorkBetter in 2019 when, as a Senior Practice Manager, she was looking for resources like these for her associates. Two years later, she turned that idea into reality. Kandice has spent the bulk of her nearly 20-year career working at firms including Gibson Dunn, Weil Gotshal, and Fenwick & West – first as an associate, and later in practice management.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Volta Talent Strategies