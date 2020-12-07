Volta Welcomes Brandt Hastings To Their Executive Leadership Team As Chief Revenue Officer

"Volta is unique in our ability to create commerce through EV charging, and our platform can connect brands to one of the most influential shifts in consumer and mobility behavior," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. "Brandt's background in developing effective, data driven media solutions perfectly matches Volta's ambition to create a real-world media platform with truly measurable impact."

Brandt's experience in building revenue growth strategies is a key asset as Volta continues to successfully scale the value of their premium EV charging network. His work in developing innovative commercial solutions for top global brands, and advertising agencies will build on Volta's existing partnerships and unlock new opportunities.

"I am excited to join Volta as their charging stations double as an ad platform telling high impact stories using sustainable technology," said Brandt Hastings, Chief Revenue Officer at Volta. "Volta is the most utilized EV charging network in the U.S. which is important to me as it not only helps to combat climate change, it is also a proven, unique platform for advertisers," he added.

Prior to joining Volta, Brandt held key revenue leadership positions at iHeartMedia and Clear Channel Communications, where he established a track record of building innovative new business models that delivered superior, measurable results for marketers and advertising agency partners. He reports to Scott Mercer and is based in the New York area.

About Volta

For over a decade, Volta has been building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network to drive the world forward. Named after Alessandro Volta, the inventor of the electric battery, Volta's award-winning charging stations benefit brands, consumers, and real-estate locations by providing valuable advertising space to businesses and free charging to drivers. Strategically located in places where consumers already spend their time and money, Volta's chargers are currently the most used electric vehicle charging stations in the United States. Headquartered in San Francisco, Volta is bringing to communities the means of building a sustainable fueling network for the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com . Please find Volta's press assets here .

