Volta Welcomes Nadya Kohl As Chief Marketing Officer

Volta's digital, place-based media allows forward-thinking brand partners to reach high-value audiences in historically unavailable "out of home" locations, while simultaneously driving a mission of sustainability forward. Nadya will be responsible for Volta's brand and marketing strategy, advertising, creative services, social media and corporate communications.

"Volta uses data to predict where to place charging in a way that best benefits our site and media partners. Nadya's deep experience in the data world will be tremendously additive to our team as the electric vehicle market accelerates," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta.

With over 20 years of experience in marketing, data and technology, Nadya comes to Volta with a background spent building and scaling emerging business models. Previously, she was responsible for leading marketing and business development at PlaceIQ, the leader in location intelligence, creating awareness, adoption and revenue growth. Prior to joining the PlaceIQ team, Nadya held positions overseeing marketing, corporate strategy, business development, partnerships, and M&A for numerous multi-channel marketing companies, most notably Experian's Marketing Services $1B global business, where she was a founder of Experian's global Audience Services platform.

"Scott's vision to create a new model of electric vehicle charging is based on meeting consumers where they are in the real world. The power of Volta's concept lies in offering new participants a role in this monumental shift: brands can support sustainability, and site owners can offer amenities that are proven to attract customers," said Nadya Kohl, Volta's new Chief Marketing Officer. "Having devoted my career to understanding consumer behavior through data, I can't think of a more exciting mission. I'm thrilled to join the Volta team at this pivotal time."

Based in New York, Nadya has worked extensively in the media, consumer products, retail, and high-tech fields, with global brands such as Mars, Wal-Mart, Oracle, PwC and AMEX. Press images can be found here.

About Volta

For over a decade, Volta has been building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network to drive the world forward. Named after Alessandro Volta, the inventor of the electric battery, Volta's award-winning charging stations benefit brands, consumers, and real-estate locations by providing valuable advertising space to businesses and free charging to drivers. Strategically located in places where consumers already spend their time and money, Volta's chargers are currently the most used electric vehicle charging stations in the United States. Headquartered in San Francisco, Volta is bringing to communities the means of building a sustainable fueling network for the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

