Voltage Clean Energy Opens European Office and Appoints Industry Expert as Key Executive

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage Clean Energy, the leading global provider of premier wire, cable, and electrical balance of systems (eBOS) solutions in the utility-scale PV solar industry, announced the opening of their new European office in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, providing customized, high-quality and cost-effective wire and harness solutions for the Central European PV Solar market place.

This move underscores Voltage's dedication to supporting utility-scale solar developers and EPC's in their mission to create sustainable and streamlined solar projects. With an industry-leading installed base of 30+ GW, Voltage has established itself as a clear leader in the U.S. market.

With the opening of the German office, Voltage is excited to announce the appointment of Georg Urban as the key executive to lead the European operations. Urban brings over 20 years of experience in Sales leadership and General Management expertise to Voltage.

Prior to joining Voltage, Urban led teams at some of the largest companies in the PV solar industry such as Longi and First Solar, where he developed an impressive track record advancing renewable energy portfolios. In his new role, Urban will play a pivotal role in shaping Voltage's global expansion by establishing and executing strategic plans for business growth in Europe.

"With the tremendous success and customer loyalty Voltage has experienced in North America, our expansion into other global markets is a natural step forward. The value propositions of faster installation with fewer people in fewer hours resonates well with industry leaders," said Jurgen Krehnke, President and General Manager of Voltage's US entity, Voltage, LLC. "We are particularly pleased to welcome Georg to the management team, whose expertise in the European utility-scale PV markets will help us drive the regional expansion and global success of our company."

Urban noted, "I am excited and honored to take on the role of Head of Europe and look forward to introducing Voltage's service offerings and wiring solutions to the European utility-scale solar market. I believe the time is right for a shift from how things were historically done. Voltage's offering and services bring some compelling advantages."

About Voltage Clean Energy

Founded in 2015, Voltage Clean Energy is a premier global solutions provider of electrical balance of systems (eBOS) for PV solar utility-scale projects. Headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina with a European subsidiary office in Frankfurt, Germany, Voltage continues to see its output increase annually, establishing the company as a top player in the PV solar industry. Dedicated to delivering exceptional value, Voltage's service offerings include value-engineered designs, supported by pre-construction 3D stills and videos of products in situ, 360-degree walk-throughs, and virtual reality installation previews. Voltage's key products, such as LYNX® ALEX® and IBEX®, along with high-quality MV and DC feeder cables meet the unique needs of many loyal customers. For additional information, please visit: www.voltage-llc.com.

