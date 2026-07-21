Voltage Control Partners with Glean and Miro to Close the "New Friction" Gap Slowing Enterprise AI Adoption

Three-way partnership pairs Glean's enterprise AI platform, Miro's visual canvas, and Voltage Control's facilitation methodology to turn individual AI gains into team-level decisions and action

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage Control, a facilitation-led AI transformation consultancy, today announced a three-way partnership with Glean, the trusted context and intelligence platform for enterprise AI, and Miro, the AI Innovation Workspace. The partnership makes Voltage Control a Glean reseller and services partner alongside its existing status as a certified Miro Solutions Partner, bringing all three together to help enterprises move AI out of scattered pilots and into the systems and practices that run day-to-day work.

Individual AI tools have already delivered on their promise: drafting, coding, and research are faster than ever. Yet most organizations aren't seeing that speed show up at the team level, and leaders often can't explain why. Research from McKinsey found leaders estimate that 4% of employees use AI heavily in their daily work, when the real figure is closer to 13%. The gap isn't adoption — it's what happens after each person gets faster: getting a team to agree, decide, and act together.

Voltage Control calls this dynamic "New Friction": as AI removes the friction of individual execution, organizations are left with more artifacts, more drafts, and more options to sort through — without a corresponding gain in how fast they reach a decision. This partnership pairs three specific layers to close that gap.

Context, Canvas, and Method

Glean provides the context. Glean's AI platform securely connects an enterprise's knowledge across more than 275 connectors and supports Model Context Protocol (MCP) to bring live data and tools into AI workflows, while preserving existing permissions and governance. Powered by Glean's Enterprise Graph, the platform provides trusted, permission-aware context that helps employees find answers, generate content, and take action inside their existing workflows.

Miro is the canvas. Miro is the AI Innovation Workspace already standard for cross-functional teams at many of the same enterprises adopting Glean. Miro provides the collaboration layer where teams and their agents think, plan and build. It's the place where ideas stop being scattered across chat threads and individual AI sessions, and start becoming something the whole room can see, shape, and agree on — together, in real time. Voltage Control is the method. Through its Collaborative AI Lab and AI Facilitation Certification programs, Voltage Control trains teams and internal facilitators to bring Glean's answers onto the Miro canvas, in front of the team, and run the kind of session that produces alignment — not just more information.

"AI didn't create a shortage of good ideas — it created a bottleneck downstream, where all those extra ideas still have to go through the same slow process of getting a team to agree and act," said Douglas Ferguson, Founder and CEO of Voltage Control. "Glean gives people a real answer, grounded in their own systems, instead of a guess. Miro gives the team a shared place to put that answer where everyone can see it and build on it together. Our job is to run the practice that turns it into a decision. That's the New Friction, and it's why we built this partnership around Labs and certification instead of another tool."

Built Around a Repeatable Program, Not a Rollout

The partnership centers on four offerings:

Collaborative AI Lab, Glean Edition: Voltage Control's existing two-hour Lab format, configured around Glean and run live on the Miro canvas. A team brings a real cross-functional workflow and works through it in the room.

AI Facilitation Certification, Glean Track: A program that trains internal facilitators at Glean and Miro customers to run Glean + Miro sessions on an ongoing basis, embedded inside the customer's own team.

Executive Working Sessions: Sessions bundled with Glean implementations that connect the AI investment to leadership decisions, giving executive sponsors a concrete story for their own stakeholders.

Miro + Glean Integration Playbook: A joint resource for Miro-standardized enterprises that want Glean as their intelligence and context layer, showing how the two platforms and Voltage Control's facilitation practice fit together.

"The next phase of enterprise AI will be defined by how effectively trusted context can move across the systems, tools, and workflows where work happens," said Zubin Irani, Vice President of Partnerships at Glean. "By bringing together Glean, Miro, and Voltage Control, we're helping enterprises create a more open, interoperable foundation for AI - one that connects knowledge to collaboration and turns insight into coordinated action."

Teams don't just need faster answers; they need a shared place to work through them together," said Mae Joyce Kettler, Head of Global Partnerships and Ecosystem. "Bringing Glean's knowledge and Voltage Control's facilitation practice onto the Miro canvas helps our shared customers turn AI-generated answers into decisions the whole team can see and act on."

The partnership is aimed at enterprises with 1,000 to 25,000+ employees across technology, financial services, biotech and pharma, professional services, and enterprise SaaS — with the strongest overlap at organizations already standardized on Miro, running scattered AI pilots, or where an AI mandate has not yet turned into an everyday team practice.

About Voltage Control

Voltage Control is a facilitation academy and change consultancy that helps organizations design better ways of working. Founded by Douglas Ferguson, the company partners with teams to build stronger collaboration habits, foster innovation, and lead effective transformation through facilitation, design thinking, and agile practices. With offerings such as its 12-week Facilitation Certification program, Collaborative AI Labs, and tailored consulting, Voltage Control equips leaders and teams to navigate complexity, drive alignment, and create lasting cultural change. Voltage Control is a certified Miro Solutions Partner and a Glean reseller and services partner. For more information, visit voltagecontrol.com.

About Glean

Glean is the trusted context and intelligence layer for enterprise AI. Glean Assistant gives every employee a powerful AI assistant grounded in company data through the Glean Enterprise Graph, and Glean Agents enables teams to create, use, and manage AI agents using natural language. Powered by Glean's search and agentic engine, Glean helps organizations automate work at scale while enforcing permissions and maintaining referenceability, governance, and security. With native integrations, MCP servers, model choice, and APIs for customization, Glean gives enterprises an open, scalable way to deploy a complex AI ecosystem on one horizontal platform without the burden of heavy professional services. For more information, visit glean.com.

About Miro

Miro is the AI Innovation Workspace that brings teams and AI together to plan, co-create, and build the next big thing, faster. Serving more than 100 million users across 250,000 customers, Miro empowers cross-functional teams to flow from early discovery through final delivery on a shared, AI-first canvas. With the canvas as the prompt, Miro's collaborative AI Workflows keep teams in the flow of work, scale shifts in ways of working, and drive organization-wide transformation. Founded in 2011, Miro is jointly headquartered in Amsterdam and San Francisco, with more than 1,600 employees across 14 hubs worldwide. For more information, visit miro.com.

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SOURCE Voltage Control