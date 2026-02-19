Voltage Launches First Payment-Volume Line of Credit: Bitcoin Finality, USD Settlement

Voltage Launches Industry's First Programmatic Revolving Line of Credit: Bitcoin Finality with USD Settlement

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage , a leader in Bitcoin infrastructure, today announced the launch of Voltage Credit, the first revolving line of credit that delivers instant payment finality and the capability to settle entirely in USD. The product lets businesses send payments that clear in seconds, not days, while paying back their credit line in dollars from a standard bank account, or in Bitcoin.

For enterprises frustrated by settlement delays, chargeback exposure, and the cost of legacy payment rails, Voltage Credit offers a new model: tap a revolving credit line on demand, move value instantly over Bitcoin rails, and never touch cryptocurrency on your balance sheet. The result is working capital efficiency without treasury complexity.

Voltage Credit arrives on the heels of the company's role powering the first publicly reported $1 million Lightning Network payment between Secure Digital Markets and Kraken, a milestone that demonstrated Lightning's readiness for institutional-scale settlement. With Voltage Credit, the company extends that infrastructure to address one of the most persistent barriers to enterprise Bitcoin adoption: working capital efficiency.

"Businesses shouldn't have to choose between the speed and cost advantages of Bitcoin rails and the financial flexibility they need to operate," said Graham Krizek, CEO of Voltage. "Until now, using Bitcoin for payments meant managing cryptocurrency on your balance sheet. Voltage Credit eliminates that tradeoff. Send payments instantly over Lightning, denominated in USD or Bitcoin based on what fits your business, and deploy your capital toward growth. That's what Bitcoin infrastructure should look like for the enterprise."

Deferred Settlement In Dollars with a USD Line of Credit

Unlike traditional Bitcoin lending products that focus on retail holders borrowing against static collateral, Voltage Credit is built for operational business needs. The product functions as a true revolving credit line: businesses draw only what they need, pay interest only on what they use, and restore their available credit immediately upon repayment. Credit limits can grow with usage, scaling alongside the business as transaction volume increases. And because Voltage Credit is natively integrated into the Voltage Platform, their credit line is instantly accessible wherever the business already operates, programmatically available across the same rails that power your payments:

Key capabilities include:

USD settlement flexibility. Credit can be repaid in dollars from a standard bank account, eliminating forced BTC liquidations and simplifying accounting.

Credit can be repaid in dollars from a standard bank account, eliminating forced BTC liquidations and simplifying accounting. Revenue-based underwriting. Because Voltage powers the underlying payment infrastructure, credit limits can scale based on actual transaction volume—not just static collateral.

Because Voltage powers the underlying payment infrastructure, credit limits can scale based on actual transaction volume—not just static collateral. Works with Lightning and on-chain. Businesses can move value via whichever Bitcoin rail fits their use case.

"For CFOs and treasury teams, this solves a real problem," said Bobby Shell, VP of Marketing at Voltage. "You get the instant settlement and near-zero fees of Lightning without the treasury complexity. No forced crypto exposure, no guessing how much capital to lock up. Just a revolving credit line you can tap on demand, denominated in USD or Bitcoin based on what fits your business. It's the flexibility finance teams have been asking for since Bitcoin entered the enterprise conversation."

Bitcoin Rails for Any Business

Voltage Credit is attracting interest from both cryptocurrency-native companies and traditional enterprises exploring Bitcoin payment infrastructure for the first time. For businesses outside the crypto ecosystem, the appeal is straightforward: Lightning Network offers instant, global settlement at a fraction of the cost of legacy payment rails, and Voltage Credit means they can access those benefits while keeping their treasury and accounting entirely in USD, if desired.

For enterprises already operating in digital assets, whether exchanges, payment service providers, or miners, traditional financing has presented a structural problem. Banks typically do not recognize Bitcoin revenue as an asset for underwriting purposes, while existing crypto lending products require businesses to lock up BTC as collateral, creating tax events and exposing corporate treasuries to volatility.

Voltage Credit addresses both audiences by treating payment flows as the high-quality signal they are. Businesses processing consistent volume through Voltage infrastructure can access working capital that scales with their operations, bridging the gap between Bitcoin-denominated revenue and USD-denominated expenses without liquidating assets.

The product features no origination fees and a simple fixed APR on outstanding balances. Voltage Credit is currently available to qualified businesses in the United States.

About Voltage

Voltage is a Bitcoin infrastructure company providing enterprise-grade solutions for regulated, high-volume businesses. The Voltage platform enables enterprises to integrate Bitcoin payments with enterprise SLAs, managed infrastructure, and capital-efficient liquidity solutions. From powering instant settlement to providing revenue-based lines of credit, Voltage builds the operational engine for businesses moving value on Bitcoin rails.

More information is available at voltage.cloud .

