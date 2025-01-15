Voltage Wins Again; US International Trade Commission Terminates Investigation and Finds No Violation by Voltage

ITC Once Again Rules Against Shoals Technologies Group

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant victory, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has cleared Voltage LLC of any violation of section 337 through the importation and sale of its innovative LYNX trunk bus solution, terminating the investigation that Shoals Technologies Group initiated in May 2023.

This win follows earlier dismissals of claims that unfairly accused Voltage of infringing two other patents related to in-line fuses and trunk bus solutions. The ITC's final decision on the remaining patent marks another victory in Voltage's ongoing defense against Shoals' efforts to exclude Voltage from the market and stifle competition.

Voltage appreciates the ITC's decision, which validates our commitment to fairly compete in the market and defend our innovations.

Voltage is pleased that business operations have returned to normal and will continue to focus on delivering exceptional products to our valued customers. At the same time, Voltage stands resolute in driving the renewable industry forward through genuine innovation.

Voltage Energy: Leading with Innovation, Competing with Integrity.

Voltage is a group of innovative people who sincerely care about the renewable industry, providing innovative solutions to the solar industry, with headquarters in Chapel Hill, North Carolina since 2015. Voltage delivers essential electrical components and systems for utility-scale solar energy projects. Our innovative service offerings include tailored engineering solutions to help bring down project costs, along with 3D modeling and 360-degree-walkthroughs for detailed installation and construction previews.

