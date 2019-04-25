Voltaiq and A&D Technology Announce Strategic Partnership

BERKELEY, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltaiq, the leader in Battery Intelligence™ software solutions, and A&D Technology, a leader in integrated test automation and lab management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that combines Voltaiq's expertise in battery data analytics with A&D Technology's expertise in battery technology and electric vehicle powertrains to deliver end-to-end solutions to customers.

This partnership will provide battery manufacturers and transportation companies with a comprehensive solution that joins A&D Technology's integrated test lab management solutions and services with Voltaiq's industry-leading battery data analytics platform. Even as the overall complexity of powertrains has decreased, the complexity associated with batteries — electrochemical systems that are extremely sensitive to how and where they operate — necessitates a level of analytics beyond what has historically been required.

"As A&D expands our focus on electrification to meet growing market demands, Voltaiq is a natural partner to help our customers make the most of the data being generated from A&D test systems," said Jay Hatkow, Executive Account Manager, A&D Technology. "The added challenges associated with battery systems, namely maintaining safety, performance and longevity in a dynamic driving environment, compel the transportation industry to require a deeper understanding of the powertrain."

"We are very excited to partner with A&D Technology, a company with decades of experience supporting global OEMs in powertrain development," said Tal Sholklapper, CEO, Voltaiq. "We are impressed with A&D Technology's ability to provide customers with a trusted solution, especially as customers are working to electrify their vehicle fleets."

"With the realities of data overload, manual manipulation of data and a tight talent pool, A&D is proud to collaborate with Voltaiq in providing world class turnkey solutions," said Mike Uhl, CEO and President, A&D Technology. "Together, integrating all test equipment and all test data. Increasing automation and allowing meaningful data analysis."

About Voltaiq

Voltaiq is the industry leader in advanced battery analytics solutions for the consumer electronics, transportation, and energy storage market segments. Fortune 500 companies, major universities and leading-edge battery companies trust Voltaiq to provide a comprehensive and transparent view of all their battery data across the product lifecycle. The company's real-time software solutions provide actionable insights that measurably reduce product development time, create more robust products, and mitigate product risk. For more information, please visit www.voltaiq.com.

About A&D Technology

A&D Technology delivers integrated test and lab management solutions and services to the transportation & energy markets for a wide range of applications, from durability to vehicle simulation. With over 30 years of experience and more than 1000 installations worldwide, A&D has the experience and proven technology to help you implement the most advanced and cost-effective solution for your testing challenge. For more information, please visit aanddtech.com.

